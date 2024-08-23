Home > News > Politics Maya Harris Is Married to a Man Who Has No Problem Fighting for Their Love Maya and her husband spoke on her sister Vice President Kamala Harris's behalf at the Democratic National Convention. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 23 2024, 5:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mayaharris_

When President Joe Biden removed himself from the 2024 presidential election race, all eyes were on Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala graciously accepted the task and immediately put herself in the running to be the first Black and Asian-American woman to become the POTUS — with the help of her supportive, no-nonsense team. The politician's team supported her at the August 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Her sister, Maya Harris, spoke on her behalf. After seeing Maya up close, many social media commenters wanted to know if the 57-year-old ageless beauty was single or married. The inquiring users received a hilarious answer from an unlikely source who eligible bachelors don't want to cross. So, is Maya Harris married? Here's the scoop!

Is Maya Harris married? Yes, and "he fight."

While some have ignorantly called Kamala a "childless cat lady," neither she nor Maya is single (not that it would matter if they were!). Maya is happily married to Tony West since 1998. Like his wife and sister-in-law, Tony has a political background. In 2014, he replaced Eric Holder as the Assistant Attorney General under the Obama administration. After his tenure as an Attorney General, he held multiple positions at PepsiCo before moving on to his current position as the Chief Legal Officer at Uber.

Tony's former political jobs likely prepared him for Kamala's presidential campaign. On Aug. 22, 2024, he delivered a speech at the DNC to support his family member. "Believe me when I tell you, as a sister, a daughter, an auntie, and a mother, I've seen Kamala fight for her family," Tony said. "As district attorney, Attorney General, U.S. Senator and Vice President of the United States, I have watched her fight in the halls of power for those who have no voice there. And as President, I know, I know, she'll fight for you. She'll fight for all of us, because friends, when Kamala fights, we win."

In addition to being supportive in Kamala's inner circle, Tony also showed X users he doesn't play about his wife, Maya. During the DNC, an X user asked if Maya was single, to which another user, Chris Evans, warned them that she was and that Tony " looked like he fought." Tony surprisingly stepped into the chat to confirm he could tussle if necessary.

"Appreciate you clarifying the question, Brother Evans," Tony replied. "And yes, he fight."

Not Maya Harris' husband in the comments! pic.twitter.com/6ISiWuGqXI — Dr. Labcoat Lesbian (@IpheliaPaine) August 23, 2024

Maya Harris and Tony West have one daughter, Meena Harris, and two grandchildren.

Tony's desire to fight for his love is a testament to their shared life for over two decades. During their marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Meena Harris. Meena initially followed in her parents' and aunt's footsteps and became a lawyer, but she is now the CEO of Phenomenal and Reductress and an author. She's written several books, including a children's story based on her mom and aunt, Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, published in 2020.

Maya and Tony's family includes their grandchildren and Meena's daughters, Amara and Leela. The girls often appear with Kamala and have been seen matching their auntie's style multiple times. At the DNC, they joined Kerry Washington to teach the audience and viewers how to pronounce their great aunt's name.