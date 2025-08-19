Attorney Alan Dershowitz's Son Elon's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family in Obituary Elon Dershowitz passed away at the age of 64 on Aug. 17, 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 19 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Elon Dershowitz, the son of prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, died on Aug. 17, 2025, at the age of 64. His death, while quiet and personal, drew public attention due to his family connection and career in film and media. Elon Dershowitz’s cause of death was confirmed by relatives in a public obituary shared shortly after his passing.

According to the obituary posted on Legacy.com, Elon died after suffering a stroke. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, and was an organ donor — one final act of generosity that reflected how he lived. His funeral services were held in New York City for his loved ones to pay their final respects.

Elon Dershowitz's cause of death was noted in his obituary alongside a tribute to his life and legacy.

The family’s message was brief but heartfelt, describing Elon as “Uncle E” to all who loved him. He is survived by his father, Alan, and his stepmother, Carolyn. His mother, Sue, passed away in 1983. He is also survived by his brother, Jamin, and his sister, Ella, along with their spouses and children. Furthermore, he is survived by his uncle, Nathan, and his cousins, Adam and Rana, and their families. Sadly, his aunt, Marilyn, passed away in 2011.

The obituary didn’t elaborate on Elon's career, but other reports and public records reflect a full life behind the scenes of entertainment, culture, and media.

Elon’s career spanned film, television, and podcast production.

Elon worked as a film and podcast producer, with credits across several notable projects. According to IMDb, he held 10 producer credits, including work on Wall Street (1987), Fallen (1998), and The Whole Truth (2016). One of his earliest and most recognized roles was co-producing Reversal of Fortune (1990), which starred Jeremy Irons and Glenn Close. The film earned Irons an Academy Award for Best Actor and remains highly regarded decades later.

In addition to film, Elon worked in television, co-producing several ESPN documentary-style specials in the early 2000s, such as Pete Rose on Trial (2003) and Break up the Bombers: Yankees on Trial (2004). He also tried his hand at acting once, playing a jewelry store owner in Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience (2009). At the time of his death, Elon was producing The Dershow Podcast.

Elon was remembered for his creativity, humor, and devotion to family.

Before entering film, per The Jerusalem Post, Elon studied at Hampshire College and later worked in the audiovisual department at Harvard Business School. He was also an amateur magician in his early years, performing under the name “Elon the Pretty Good” for audiences ranging from the Boston Celtics to Senator Ted Kennedy’s staff. Locals may remember his shows in the bar area of Legal Sea Foods, where he entertained diners with sleight of hand and humor.