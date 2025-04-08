Elon Musk Went Live While Playing a Game, and His Harshest Critics Were in the Chat Elon Musk called out people "spamming the chat." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 8 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

No matter who you are, when you go live to stream yourself playing a video game, you are at the mercy of internet trolls. And, apparently, that goes double if you happen to also be Donald Trump’s right-hand man, Elon Musk. Elon was trolled while livestreaming a game from his private jet, and people shared screen recordings to put online following the incident.

On April 7, 2025, someone shared a video on Reddit where Elon is shown playing the game Path of Exile 2 while in his private jet. Apparently, this is how the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency makes the most out of his time while he’s in the air, because he plays for a little while before he claims to lose connection. But not before trolls get in their comments in the chat beneath the video.

Elon Musk gets trolled while livestreaming a game online.

In the clip from Elon’s livestream playing the game, the comments in the chat under the video of his gameplay show just how few supporters Elon has left. One of the comments says, over and over, “You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages.” Another one repeatedly pops up to say, “Elon how is it possible to look this dumb and ugly? Why is your Tesla company falling apart?”

Elon notes that for those “spamming the chat,” he will click the option to ignore them so he doesn't see their comments. But that doesn’t stop others from continuously trolling him with comments, one after another. If Elon thought he was going to play an online game as though he isn’t a heavily critiqued Trump staffer, he had another think coming.

Elon Musk streamed from his jet while playing Path of Exile.



The love in the comments is big, but we can do better👏 pic.twitter.com/dITauKfBnz — Professor X 🇷🇴🇪🇺 (@theDobermaneth) April 8, 2025

Another troll comments in the chat while Elon is playing and claims to be Ashley St. Clair, the Trump-supporting influencer who claimed to have quietly given birth to one of Elon’s children. The comment from that troll asks Elon for child support repeatedly. Elon then says that he “lost connection,” but it’s unclear if that’s really the case or if he just got tired of the chat constantly trolling him.

The comments on Elon Musk's livestream say a lot about his lack of supporters.

While most of those who support Trump tend to openly support Elon by extension, those supporters were hard to find during Elon’s impromptu livestream while gaming. On the Reddit thread where a user shared the screen recording of Elon’s livestream, one user commented, “It’s actually impressive how the wealthiest man in the world can be such a pathetic loser in every area of his life.”

Elon Musk just rage quit his twitter stream after repeatedly dying to a tutorial boss in the new PoE2 patch on hardcore. pic.twitter.com/F8qoNqvviS — DevinDTV (@DevinDtv) April 5, 2025