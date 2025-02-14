The World's Richest Man Is Apparently Sleeping on the Floor of the DOGE Office Elon Musk is having a very normal time working for the federal government. Why do you ask? By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 14 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As the world's richest man, one would think that Elon Musk would never have problems finding a good place to sleep. And yet, reports suggest that Musk has elected to sleep on the floor of the DOGE office instead of in, like, a bed.

Following this revelation, many wanted to better understand why a billionaire would voluntarily elect to sleep on the floor of a Washington, D.C. office instead of, like, on a beach somewhere. Here's what we know about the reporting and why Musk might be doing that.



Is Elon Musk really sleeping on the floor?

According to reporting in People, Musk has been sleeping on the floor of the DOGE office, which is just steps away from the White House. The reporting cites two Republican sources, who say that Musk has been working out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House compound and is situated directly across from the West Wing.

One source said that Musk has been "holed up" in the office and that he is "sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor." The source was quick to add, though, that the EEOB has "great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley," and said that sleeping in the office is not unheard of in Washington. Some House members sleep in their offices, and then shower in the House gym, apparently.

The source also added that Musk's son X Æ A-Xii is around "quite a bit," although it's unclear if he is also sleeping regularly in the office. A second source added that Musk stays at Mar-a-Lago when he and the president travel to Florida. Musk has made headlines for odd sleeping arrangements before, per People, and said that he once lived in a Tesla factory for about three years, sleeping on the floor, on couches, and at one point in a tent on the roof (cool).

Musk has long been a proponent of hustle culture.

While Musk may be sleeping in his office because he genuinely feels he has too much work to do, it's just as likely that Musk wants the reports out there about him sleeping in the office. These reports make it sound like he is working very hard, and in this case, they make it sound like he is working hard on behalf of the American people.

Of course, questions remain about whether the work that Musk is doing is work that a majority of Americans actually want done. Musk has already moved through large chunks of the federal government, wantonly cutting budgets in ways that may or may not even be constitutional.