Emem Shares How She Felt About Ikechi Already Having a History With the 'MAFS' Experiment (EXCLUSIVE) "At this point I'm just hoping he is here for the right reasons," Emem shared. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 29 2024, 1:17 p.m. ET

Both Emem and Ikechi did some legitimate self-reflection before they embarked on their Married at First Sight journeys to being matched with a spouse. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, they both shared some of what led them to want to be part of the experiment that doesn't always end in happily ever afters.

But to be fair, Ikechi knew that more than almost anyone else prior to Season 18 of MAFS. He originally applied to be part of the show back in 2020, and at the time, he did meet with the experts. When that didn't result in being matched, Ikechi went on with his life, only to find this opportunity meant to be for him. And hey, he wasn't wrong, since this time around, the experts found the Kelly Rowland/Michelle Obama combo he was looking for.

Ikechi applied to be on 'MAFS' before Season 18.

In 2020, Ikechi applied to be on MAFS when the show took its experts and the experiment to Houston, Texas. He even made it so far in the process that he was considered a potential match for one of the women. However, it didn't work out. And now, he says on MAFS, he sees it as a sign from the universe that producers decided to take the show to Chicago, Ill., where he now lives.

However, according to Ikechi, not much else besides his location changed for him from the time he was almost on MAFS to 2024 when he was finally matched with a bride. "Not much has changed," he told Distractify. "I was ready then. Time and location are the differences, a couple of years have gone by, and I moved from Houston to Chicago. My readiness for marriage stayed the same."

While this might technically not be Ikechi's first rodeo, it is a first for Emem. Though after she got over the initial shock of being matched with someone who had tried out for the show before, she was ready to meet her groom.

"The initial first thought was a red flag," she shared. "But then I stopped myself and thought I should not assume he just really wanted to be on the show. Then proceeded to view it as he was determined and wanted the same results as me, someone with the intention of marriage and that is ready to do the work. At this point, I'm just hoping he is here for the right reasons."

Ikechi had specific women in mind for his match.

Even though Ikechi shared with us that he was happy with the woman the experts matched him with and that he found Emem to be a "beautiful and smart woman," he did try and steer the experts in a specific direction. Or, to be more exact, he said on the show that he wouldn't mind a wife who is a mix between Kelly Rowland and Michelle Obama. But even Ikechi knows that "no one compares" to either of those ladies.

Ikechi and Emem were both ready for 'MAFS' after failed relationships.

Like other singles who apply for MAFS, both Ikechi and Emem did so because they were tired of the dating scene. Though to be fair, the experience of dating multiple ill-suited partners also helped Emem realize what she was ready for.

I can already tell Ikechi & Emem will be a good match! #MarriedAtFirstSightChicago #MAFS — __Jerica__👑💗 (@__jaybay__) October 25, 2024

"I had been dating for a while and realized it wasn't working while trying to find men that are intentionally wanting to be married," she told Distractify. "I realized that I wanted a commitment with someone who wanted to cherish it."