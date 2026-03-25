Who Is Emily Gregory’s Husband? Inside Her Family Life After District 87 Win A Trump-linked district flipped, and now Emily Gregory’s family life is drawing just as much attention. By Darrell Marrow Published March 25 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emilygregoryforflorida

Following her Florida House District 87 win, curiosity about Emily Gregory and her personal life is taking off. According to WPBF, the first-time Democrat flipped the district on March 24, defeating Republican Jon Maples in a special election. Emily secured 17,113 votes to Maples’s 16,316, a 797-vote edge in the Palm Beach County district that includes Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s famed Florida residence.

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Emily Gregory is an army wife and loving mother.

Emily appears to be married. Her campaign bio describes her as an “Army spouse” and a mother of three young boys, while posts from her campaign’s Facebook presence refer to Andrew Gregory as her husband. However, the length of their marriage is not publicly clear.

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Politically, Emily is a Democrat who tackles health policy, family issues, and affordability messaging. She is a South Florida native, Catholic, public health expert, and small-business owner. Her campaign focuses on rising housing and insurance costs, access to health care, public education funding, and what she describes as corruption in Tallahassee. She also supports Medicaid expansion and wants Roe v. Wade protections codified into Florida law.

“Our district deserves a representative who listens, shows up, and puts people before politics. Extremism DOES NOT belong in our communities,” Emily said. “I’m running to protect the future we want for our children, one with strong schools, safe neighborhoods, affordable healthcare, and a thriving local economy. I’ll bring common-sense leadership and a deep commitment to service, shaped by both my personal and professional experience.”

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What does Emily Gregory’s win mean for Florida?

Emily’s win matters because District 87 was not supposed to be easy turf for Democrats. The seat had been held by Republican Mike Caruso, who won it by 19 percentage points in 2024 before resigning to become Palm Beach County clerk. That makes Emily’s victory a real warning sign for Florida Republicans, especially because the district includes Trump’s home and because Trump endorsed Maples.

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However, this does not suddenly flip the whole Florida map. Republicans still control the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature, so one special-election win does not change who runs Tallahassee. What it does do is give District 87 a Democratic representative again and gives the party some momentum. It also strengthens the argument that suburban districts, including those tied to Trump, remain competitive. Florida House Democratic leaders say her presence could shape upcoming debates on redistricting and the state budget.