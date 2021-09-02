Emily Hampshire Has Been in a Few Serious Relationships, but Who Is Her Partner Now?

Most celebrities are hesitant to discuss their romantic lives with the public. Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire recently went on Demi Lovato 's podcast 4D With Demi Lovato and revealed that they had slid into her DMs.

Ever since, fans have been wondering who Emily's current partner is (if she has one) and whether she and Demi will be the next big item. Read on for everything we know about Emily Hampshire's romantic life.

In September 2018, it was revealed that Emily was dating singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger. Their relationship was well-documented on social media, and the pair even got engaged. Sadly, their engagement was called off after seven months when the pair split in June 2019, and Emily has been single since.

"I think it has taught me that true love, like pure love and whoever you love, is OK," she said. "That is what Schitt's did. It normalized all LGBTQ+ relationships. They didn't have a gay couple on the show having this difficult, hard relationship; they just were like any other couple, and that's what was so great about it."

In 2006, Emily married Matt Smith, who is a soccer player turned agent at the William Morris talent agency. Emily remained married to Matt until they divorced in 2014, shortly before she was cast in Schitt's Creek. She told People that her time on the show helped her learn more about her own sexual identity. (Emily is pansexual.)

Is Emily Hampshire dating Demi Lovato?

In an episode of Demi's podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, Emily revealed that the "Melon Cake" musician had slid into her DMs. "You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime. And then you said below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, 'Sometimes that's confusing.' … I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up."

Demi responded, "You also said that! You were like, 'I'm decades older, I don't think we'll find the same things funny.' I was like, 'Mm excuse you,' and I sent you a really good meme." They then made a comparison of the age gap between Emily and themselves to the age gap between Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.

While the pair are not together now, they agreed it was nice to get a friendship out of the experience. "A non-binary person can dream. And they, she — I at the time was a 'she' — she was dreaming, she was dreaming big," said Demi. "I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends after that."