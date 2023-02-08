The Newest Face of 'Bering Sea Gold' Is a Very Adorable One

After a new episode of Bering Sea Gold aired “Last Miner Standing” on Feb. 7, 2023, it seems like the Bering Sea Gold family is growing! One of our newest captains, Emily Reidel, shares details about her newborn baby. We love a new face in the world of Alaska’s most dangerous dredges, and we can’t wait to get to know Emily’s baby.

Back in 2021, we learned about Emily’s new relationship to husband Alex Trokey. Although Emily announced her pregnancy and the birth of their new baby, now that the new season is finally airing, we’re seeing how Emily’s baby is going to join the team aboard the Eroica.

Emily Riedel and her husband had a baby in early 2022.

We first learned about Emily’s pregnancy back in late 2021, just about six months after she and Alex married. She posted a glamorous and relaxed pregnancy pic with the caption, “We made a human! She’s rollin’ out in March. We’re so happy and excited to be parents soon :).” Once she shared the news, Discovery followed suit, announcing to fans of the show that, “The newly weds will soon be parents!”

Then in April 2022, Emily blogged her official birth announcement for her daughter, Baby Evelyn Isobel Tokey. “[She] was born at home to Emily Trokey (Riedel) and Alex Trokey in Homer, Alaska on March 29th at 9:00 PM,” Emily said. “We usually call her ‘Evie’ or ‘Evie Bell’ or ‘Baby Bear.’ She was 8 lbs 8 oz when born and is objectively the most beautiful girl I’ve seen in my life.”

She’s one of the most beautiful baby girls we’ve ever seen in our lives too! “The last few weeks have been scary, incredible, and really, not that hard,” Emily joked. “I don’t know what everyone is going on about when they say newborns are tough! (calm down moms, I’m joking.)” Even still, Emily’s blog made it clear that although she and Alex are lucky to have a full maternity leave, they plan to get back on the Eroica and hunt for more gold.

Once a goldhunter, always a goldhunter! In fact, since baby Evelyn was born, Emily and Alex have already started preparing her for the harsh winters in Alaska. In December, Emily shared a pic of the family going cross country skiing, when Evelyn was only about nine months old! Even more recently, they’ve taken little Evie hiking in Emily’s hometown of Homer.