'Bering Sea Gold's Emily Riedel Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth

Naturally, the mining industry has been known to be male-dominated. So, viewers have become interested in Emily Riedel, who just so happens to be the only female captain featured on the show. Many fans have grown a high level of respect for Emily since she’s about her business and great at her job. After all, she is arguably proving that anything a man can do, a woman can do better.

So, what is Emily Riedel’s net worth? Here’s everything we know about her finances.