Emily Simpson's Relationship With Her Parents Is Complicated, at Best

In Season 16, Episode 9, the housewives continue their girl’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Emily has an existential experience that helps her come to terms with that trauma she endured as a child.

During a heart-to-heart, Heather's husband, Terry Dubrow, details the mistreatment he received from his stepfather while Emily talks about feeling abandoned by her dad. “I was very driven growing up because my dad wasn’t around,” she tells Terry, who can totally relate. “I get it, 100%.”