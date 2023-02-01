Emily Uribe Manifested Her Dream Life With the Power of TikTok

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve undoubtedly come across the concept of manifestation. Speaking your dreams into existence is a popular subject, and many of the platform’s top creators seemingly swear by it. Case in point: Emily Uribe. From emulating celebrity interviews on TikTok to interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, this 22-year-old creator is living proof of this idea. Here’s what you should know about her unprecedented (or should we say, precedented?) fame and success.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Uribe’s TikTok started a One Direction/Harry Styles fan account during the pandemic.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Emily did what many of us did… she turned to TikTok. However, her approach was slightly different. According to a September 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Emily dedicated her page to posting news and sightings of former One Direction band members — specifically Harry Styles.

Article continues below advertisement

However, while on break at her retail job in the spring of 2021, she realized she no longer felt fulfilled by running an “updates” account. That day, Emily came across a POV video on TikTok and decided to give it a go. Pretending to be an actress interviewed by the press, her 20-second video was nothing like anything she had posted. When it proved successful, she decided to keep going.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Uribe used her TikTok to manifest a career in Hollywood.

Once Emily began posting TikTok videos of herself reenacting celebrity interviews, from Hot Ones to Jimmy Fallon, her career flourished in unprecedented ways. With nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and over 130 million likes, the TikTok star gained prominence outside social media. In March 2022, Emily made her red-carpet debut when she co-hosted TikTok’s Oscars live stream and interviewed Hollywood big shots such as Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Timothée Chalamet, and more.

And it didn’t stop there. On Jan. 10, Emily appeared at another momentous red-carpet event: the 2023 Golden Globes. The 22-year-old interviewed the industry’s most talented actors and actresses, including (but not limited to) Margot Robbie, Stephanie Hsu, Milly Alcock, and Adam Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

Five days later, she was back on the red carpet at Variety’s Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Uribe is now starring in the web series ‘Chicken Girls: College Years.’

Based on the long-standing web series Chicken Girls, Emily is now playing the role of Sabina in the spinoff, Chicken Girls: College Years. “Love Sabina, love the show, love the girls, and I'm really excited for everyone to see it,” Emily told Paper in a recent interview. “I know that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life if I could. I really want to keep going.”

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Uribe's Jimmy Fallon reenactment TikTok landed her on ‘The Tonight Show’ (kind of).

In October 2021, Emily posted a video of herself pretending to be on The Tonight Show which garnered over 300,000 likes. “Me pretending I’m on Jimmy Fallon and I do an impression of my mom in a story,” the TikTok’s text read. Fast forward to Jan. 30, and she has done it again!