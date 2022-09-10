According to The Cinemaholic, End of The Road shot in New Mexico and California, more specifically "in the Albuquerque Metropolitan Statistical Area, Santa Fe County, and Los Angeles."

The film began production in June 2021 and finished in August 2021.

Many important scenes were shot in the city of Moriarty in Torrance County, New Mexico, which "is located in the northern portion of the Estancia Basin, east of the Sandia Mountains and Tijeras Canyon which serves as the pass to Albuquerque," as stated on its website.