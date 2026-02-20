Eric Dane's Death Has Some Looking Back at the Early Roles That Started His Career The NBC show was the 'Grey's Anatomy' actor's first onscreen credit. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 20 2026, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: NBC

The news of Eric Dane's death at just 53 years old has many long-time fans of the actor stunned. Eric was best known for his work on Grey's Anatomy, but his career both predated and outlasted his time on that show. Eric's death as a result of ALS cuts short what was turning out to be a fascinating second act in his career.

Even as we mourn all the parts we didn't get to see him play, though, some people are looking back at one of his first roles in a single episode of Saved by the Bell. Here's what we know about who he played.

Who was Eric Dane's character in 'Saved by the Bell'?

Eric's first TV credit was in a Season 3 episode of Saved by the Bell, where he played the character Tad Pogue. Tad is a blonde volleyball player at the Malibu Sands Beach Club who is friends with the rival that Zack places a bet against in the episode. Eric's role in the episode was brief, as is often the case for actors just getting their start. Even so, the success of that show was part of a launch pad that led to the career Eric ultimately had.

During an interview with Today in 2017, Eric explained that his experience on the set of Saved by the Bell was a huge part of what ultimately convinced him to be an actor, adding that at the time he was “just another kid in Los Angeles." After debuting on Saved by the Bell, Eric also appeared in other iconic shows, including Married...With Children, The Wonder Years, and Charmed before he ultimately landed on Grey's Anatomy.

'Grey's Anatomy' made Eric's career.

Although he had been steadily employed prior to landing Grey's Anatomy, his role as Dr. Mark Sloan helped to define the rest of his career. He also appeared as one of the central characters in the first two seasons of Euphoria. For all that he did on screen, though, he did even more in spreading the word about ALS following his diagnosis with the disease.

In a statement announcing his death, Eric's representative acknowledged all that he'd done to raise awareness about it. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement said. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."