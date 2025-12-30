Eric Dane Built a Fortune as a TV Heartthrob — Inside the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Net Worth It pays to be McSteamy. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 30 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Eric's need for more health care is something that can take both a personal and financial toll on anyone. Fortunately, his work in Hollywood has allowed him to hopefully cover his medical expenses. Here's a look at the actor's net worth and what he's said about his health.

Source: Mega

What is Eric Dane's net worth?

As previously shared, Eric's net worth stems from his acting credits. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has amassed approximately $7 million through his TV and film roles, a job that stumbled upon him by accident. Born in San Francisco, Calif., Eric went to high school in San Mateo. He was initially a jock, playing on the varsity water polo team. However, while in high school, he caught the acting bug after he appeared in a school production of the play All My Sons.

After deciding acting was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life, Eric pursued his craft in the 1990s. His first TV appearance came in 1991 when he booked an episode of Saved by the Bell. Eric continued booking roles on Married… with Children, Roseanne, and a slew of TV movies. In the early 2000s, he received his first major TV role as a recurring character on Charmed, where he played Dr. Wyatt Cooper. Then, in 2006, the role of a lifetime called: Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy.

Eric played Sloan aka Dr. McSteamy for six seasons. The role catapulted him into superstardom and made him a household name. After he left the show in 2012, Eric took on darker roles, including his recurring character, Cal Jacobs, on Euphoria. And, since disclosing his ALS diagnosis, the actor has tried as much as possible and has starred in the TV series Countdown and guest starred on Brilliant Minds. On the latter show, Eric played a patient living with ALS.

Eric Dane Actor Net worth: $7 Million Eric Dane is an actor best known for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria. Birth date: Nov. 9, 1972 Birth place: San Francisco, Calif. Birth name: Eric William Melvin Father: William Melvin Mother: Leah Dane Marriages: Rebecca Gayheart ​(m. 2004) Children: 2 Education: San Mateo High School

Eric Dane is now an ALS advocate.

Since receiving his ALS diagnosis, Eric has used his star power to spread the message about the degenerative disease as much as possible. In addition to portraying a character with ALS in his work, the actor has worked alongside several ALS advocacy groups. During a 2025 virtual panel hosted by by the nonprofit I AM ALS, Eric reflected on bringing continued awareness to the disease after his enduring his own battle.

"I think it’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don't feel like my life is about me anymore," he said. "I would love my life to be all about me, but I just can't. I don't think I would be able to move forward if that were the case. It's been a propulsive sort of component to my existence." The actor added that raising awareness can also help those who receive their diagnosis early and need advice on how to navigate it.

