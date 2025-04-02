Vlogger Erik Conover Sparked Engagement Rumors Before He Was Charged for Attempted Murder Erik sent social media abuzz when a woman flashed a diamond ring on his Instagram months before his March 2025 arrest. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 2 2025, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@erikvanconover

Travel influencer Erik Conover built a substantial following on YouTube, which forayed into his real estate career, where he used his platform to share some of the most luxurious spaces in New York City.

During his content creator career, Erik has opened up about some of his relationships. However, some may not know if he has officially settled down. So, is Erik Conover married? Here's what to know.

Is Erik Conover married?

Erik isn't married as of this writing. While he hasn't made any woman Mrs. Conover yet, eagle-eyed fans believed he was engaged in October 2024. In a Reddit post, a user reposted an Instagram story post of Erik with a woman named Geraldine Pichardo at a red carpet event. He and Geraldine posed for the camera in one slide, as the next photo showed her rocking a stunning diamond ring next to a pizza, writing "yum" and tagging Erik in the caption.

"Is Erik Conover engaged (again)?" the Reddit user asked. Geraldine's Instagram account is set to private, but her bio shows she resides in New York. And while they were engaged in October 2024, it's unclear if they were together when Erik was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over a police officer with his car, in addition to also facing charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and first-degree assault.

On March 15, 2025, Conover was arrested in New Hampshire following a high-speed chase. The incident began when a Bartlett police officer attempted to pull him over for speeding—driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. After an initial stop, Conover allegedly resumed driving, and during a subsequent stop, he is accused of striking the officer with his vehicle before leading law enforcement on a 28-mile pursuit. The officer sustained a leg injury but was treated and released from the hospital.

During his arraignment, Conover was notably outspoken, asserting his status as a public figure with nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers and claiming the charges against him were falsified. He remains in preventive detention pending further court proceedings.

Erik Conover has had several public relationships and breakups.

Erik's possible engagement isn't the first time he's tried walking down the aisle. In 2020, he became engaged to influencer Hanna Coleman. Hanna and Erik were together for several years and appeared on one another's YouTube and social media accounts. After a few years of dating, Hanna announced that her boyfriend popped the big question and she said yes.