"Every Single Word Here Is a Lie" — Erika Kirk Staunchly Denies Dating Rumors on Social Media "Charlie's love will last me a lifetime." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 1 2026, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA | X-@Mrserikakirk

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point speaker was heavily mocked. Primarily from those who disagreed with his willingness to meet with those with whom he had differing opinions to discuss political issues. Charlie's wife, Erika, and his children also became subjects of criticism, ridicule, and scrutiny following his passing.

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One recurring point brought up against Erika is rumors and speculation regarding her love life after Charlie's murder. In late May of 2026, she openly denied dating anyone.

Erika Kirk denies dating rumors.

The Project Constitution Account on X published a post that contains a link to a TMZ article. In it, TMZ highlights how Erika Kirk adamantly denies rumors she was spotted at a Beverly Hills Hotel on May 14th with Blake Wynn, who is the nephew of casino billionaire Steve Wynn.

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Erika vehemently denied being in a romantic relationship with Blake and added that she was in Arizona on that date, celebrating her toddler's birthday. She replied directly to the Project Constitution X post, which says: "CONFIRMED: Erika Kirk has a new boyfriend, she was spotted getting handsy with new Jewish boyfriend Blake Wynn (neephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn) at exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel.)"

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The rest of the post went on to say that Erika was at Bar 1912, and that a "trusted eyewitness" saw Erika "getting intimate with Blake Wynn ... [and that] they were hugging, kissing ... [and Blake] had his hand on her a--." Furthermore, the same eyewitness accused Erika of being "heavily intoxicated."

Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.



On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 28, 2026 Source: X | @MsErikaKirk

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Erika wrote back: "Every single word here is a lie. Charlie's love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void. On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son's 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband's and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others."

She added in her rejoinder to Project Constitution: "Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing, and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need. Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass."

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Out of all the questions you could have answered over the past eight months, you pick this one? Most people don't care about tabloid news. However, since you typically hide from answering tough questions, and you remain silent with all this turmoil on X, it does make sense. — Ricardo Etano (@RicardoEtano) May 28, 2026 Source: X | @RicardEtano

In the comments section of the story, several people came to Erika's defense, urging her not to engage with or speak with individuals who levy such accusations against her. Others believed that Erika Kirk had somehow participated in Charlie Kirk's murder or was at least complicit in some kind of grand conspiracy cover-up regarding his assassination.

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Like this one X user who asked why the FBI didn't assess Charlie Kirk's phone, or Erika isn't pushing an investigation into the claims regarding SD card removal from a camera situated directly behind Kirk at the time of the murder.

Whyyyyy would you waste the energy on this basement dweller? Nothing he says is ever meaningful or verifiable as factual. He always has “sources”.



The dude is seriously a compete waste of your time. — Texas_Voice of Liberty (@OfVoice35353) May 28, 2026 Source: X | @OfVoice35353