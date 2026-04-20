Erika Kirk Faces Fresh Backlash After Being A No Show At Turning Point USA Event Erika Kirk is receiving backlash. In other news, the sky is blue. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 20 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk has again faced backlash over her high-profile entrance at a recent event. Online reactions have increasingly focused on her conduct since she took over leadership of Turning Point USA following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk faced online backlash over a recent post on X.

Her high-production entrance at the event came just days after Erika Kirk canceled a scheduled appearance at a Turning Point USA event, citing safety concerns. The event was attended by JD Vance, who faced questions from young Republican voters, many of whom voiced dissatisfaction with recent actions by Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Hate For Erika Kirk Has Only Grown Online

Erika Kirk has faced significant criticism over decisions made following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. An event held in his honor drew backlash over its tone and presentation. Critics pointed to elements such as her high-profile styling and the inclusion of a replica of the booth where her husband was shot, which many online described as controversial.

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, faced online backlash after arriving at her husband’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium with music and pyrotechnics.



Critics on social media called the display inappropriate for a mourning ceremony, with some… pic.twitter.com/zBBmvwq2Fg — The MES Times (@themestimes) September 23, 2025 Source: @themestimes Erika Kirk has received a lot of backlash for her pyrotechnic-laced entrances.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk has also drawn criticism for the use of elaborate pyrotechnics during her appearances, as she appears to be adopting high-production, WWE-style entrances as a signature. Her arrival at the recent event featured lasers, pyrotechnics, and EDM music, which prompted negative reactions from both attendees and online users. Several critics described the entrance as “tacky.”

It is worth noting that the event Erika Kirk skipped just days earlier was a Turning Point USA gathering that was attended by JD Vance. Vance also indicated that there were concerns the event might be canceled altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President JD Vance Was Faced With Questions at the Turning Point USA Event

JD Vance faced a series of questions at the event, which took place amid an exchange of remarks between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV over the Iran conflict. The situation has prompted criticism from sections of the Catholic, MAGA-leaning community. Vance was asked about the war and about Trump’s comments directed at the Pope. Vance, who converted to Catholicism as an adult, has previously said that the Vatican should avoid involvement in foreign policy matters.

Source: Mega