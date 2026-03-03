‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum Are Expecting Their First Baby in 2026 Ben Rosenbaum and Erin Krakow have been with the series from the beginning. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 3 2026, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you're a fan of Hallmark Channel content, then you've probably seen Erin Krakow in several of the show's productions. The actor is best known for her role as Elizabeth Thatcher in When Calls the Heart, which she has been steadily playing since 2014 on the network. As it turns out, Erin didn't just find love in the show's script, but also with a fellow cast member whose no stranger to Hallmark productions himself. Here's everything we know about Erin Krakow's husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum are husband and wife.

In June 2025, the actors revealed that they were married on Instagram, posting pictures of their outdoor wedding. Erin posted an infinity symbol as the caption for the post, showing the two of them kissing and posing beneath a tree. Ben was rocking a brown suit, with Erin rocking a sheer, classic wedding gown with a long veil covering the back of her head and trailing behind her dress.

Months later, in November of the same year, the pair announced that they're expecting their first baby together on Instagram as well. A series of four photobooth-style pictures shows Erin and Ben holding up ultrasound pictures, Ben holding their dog Willoughby wearing a shirt that reads "big brother," and a final pic of the parents-to-be sharing a smooch.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @erinkrakow

When Calls the Heart fans had speculated for a while that the two were an item. Ultimately, their suspicions were confirmed in February of 2024, when Ben and Erin announced on social media that they were indeed dating. On Feb. 15, 2024, Ben shared a screenshot of his phone's lock screen, which shows Krakow hugging Willoughby.

Article continues below advertisement

"First thing I see when I wake up. Last thing I see before sleep. Happy Valentine's Day," Ben wrote. Willoughby was a clear indicator for fans of the actors that the two were an item well before they made things official. In January of 2023, folks noticed that Erin had adopted a dog from an animal rescue shelter, and that Ben was tagged in the post.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @erinkrakow

Article continues below advertisement

The following day, Ben posted a photo of himself with Willoughby as well. People notes that the pair doesn't really talk about their relationship all that much. However, a lot can be gleaned from their online social presences. They've uploaded pics of them with their friends on outings and vacations, including their When Calls the Heart costars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry, who also met on the set of the show and got married.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @erinkrakow

Article continues below advertisement

Like Krakow, Rosenbaum has been a mainstay on When Calls the Heart for multiple seasons. The actor plays Mike Hickman, who eventually becomes the mayor of the fictional small Western Canadian mining town in which the series is set. The actor's first major credit dates back to the 2011 film Hope.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @erinkrakow

Article continues below advertisement

Three years later, he landed the role of Nick in When Calls the Heart, which he's been playing steadily for 12 years. Throughout the time, he's also been in other notable projects. Ben also played a cop in American Horror Story in 2017, and then following that, he was featured in the Netflix holiday flick Christmas Inheritance.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @erinkrakow