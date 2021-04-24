‘Escape to the Chateau’s Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree Deny Bullying Staff

The Escape to the Chateau stars also have the support of producer-director Sean Lewis. “I have worked with [Dick and Angel] for three years,” Sean told MailOnline. “I found that giving them respect and understanding has always been returned and have never felt they were aggressive or unpleasant.”

Director Tom Thompson painted a similar picture, telling MailOnline he was on set at the time of the alleged abuse and saying the claims are “all nonsense.”

“The Chateau is not just a TV show; it is their home and business,” Tom added. “I found them professional, hard-working and generous.”