A 'Jezebel' Writer Paid Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk Three Weeks Before He Was Killed "He tells auditoriums full of young women that our freedom is a flaw, not an achievement." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 11 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons; Mega

Following the news of right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk's assassination, social media went to work digging up old clips from his podcast various interviews. Themes started emerging as the same messages made the rounds. Kirk was a guns rights activist who defended the Second Amendment, reports The New York Times. He famously said that a few gun deaths per year were worth the cost of having the Second Amendment so folks could protect their God-given rights.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk did not support the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and was deeply critical of what he called gender ideology. The conservative commentator also endorsed the so-called Great Replacement Theory, which claims immigrants will soon replace all Americans. Another story popped up on social media, and it had to do with Etsy witches being paid to curse Charlie Kirk. Did this really happen? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Jezebel' writer paid witches on Etsy to curse Charlie Kirk.

Two days before Kirk was murdered, the feminist online magazine Jezebel shared a piece titled, "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk." In this article, the writer explored the many bizarre things a person find on Etsy, including but not limited to witches who are willing to curse anyone as long as the price is right.

Kirk was chosen as the recipient of an Etsy witch curse due to his views on women. "Maybe it’s his obsession with telling women what to do or his aggressively large head, but the far-right podcaster’s presence is more irritating than most," wrote the author.

Article continues below advertisement

they’re calling for the arrest of the etsy witches like it’s the salem witch trials 😭 pic.twitter.com/FY9YPiI0gJ — Alex (@alexxmalloy) September 10, 2025

The Etsy witch curse put on Kirk was not meant to harm him.

The article goes on to elaborate on who Kirk is and touches on the messages he used to spread. "A cornerstone of Kirk’s nightmare ideology is his insistence that, since gaining more independence, Western women are more miserable than ever," explains the article. "He tells auditoriums full of young women that our freedom is a flaw, not an achievement." According to the author, Kirk revisited well-trodden tropes about outspoken women who have been accused of practicing witchcraft.

Article continues below advertisement

In fairness to the author, they did say this wasn't an entirely ethical pursuit. They also assured readers they were not "calling on dark forces" to cause Kirk harm. Ideally, they wrote, his life would be interrupted by little annoyances like a huge pimple or a faulty microphone. After searching for "curse enemy" on Etsy, they landed on a "MAKE EVERYONE HATE HIM" spell. More spells from different practitioners were purchased.

We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk https://t.co/1zjr6QycWd — Jezebel (@Jezebel) September 8, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

A conversation with an Etsy witch who calls herself Priestess Lilin resulted in a spell that involved burning a photograph of Kirk, proof of which was sent to the author. This was performed Aug. 22, 2024. Nearly three weeks later, Kirk was fatally shot while hosting a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.