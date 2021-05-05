Pastor Cal Tells Castmate Evan-Nicole that 'MAFS: Unmatchables' "Won't Be Easy" (EXCLUSIVE)

Though idea of marrying a perfect stranger and then spending several concentrated weeks with said stranger sounds like a nightmare to many, more than 65,000 people have applied to be on Married at First Sight since it first debuted in 2014. Only a select few have been matched over the years, meaning that there are still many hopeful singles who want to find lasting love in front of the cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

While most of these rejected candidates go on with their lives, several have been chosen to be on the spin-off series, MAFS: Unmatchables. Unlike those who do get selected for the show, the Unmatchables stars need to do a lot of work on themselves in order to become ready to find "the one." MAFS experts Pastor Calvin "Cal" Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles are helping the 16 cast members on Season 1 of the show to put in the work in order to become ready to get married.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

In a clip obtained exclusively by Distractify, Pastor Cal aims to help Evan-Nicole by setting her up on a blind date. Keep reading to find out why Evan Nicole is considered to be "undateable" and to learn how she got the "Bossy Bathroom Lover" nickname.

Who is Evan-Nicole from 'MAFS: Unmatchables?' She's a "Bossy Bathroom Lover." The 24-year-old is the youngest "unmatchable" contestant on the MAFS spin-off series, and her main issue is that she spends too much time on the toilet... literally. Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana have identified a few major reasons why each MAFS: Unmatchables star has been unable to find love. For Evan-Nicole, it's the fact that she does accomplishes many tasks while sitting on the toilet. Article continues below advertisement The hairdresser makes no excuses for the fact that she tends to eat meals and answer Facetimes while she's in the bathroom. When it comes to going on dates, Evan-Nicole has incredibly high standards, and she has a pattern of interrogating the men she's out with. Because of this, Pastor Cal thinks that the best way to get Evan-Nicole outside of her comfort zone is to set her up on a blind date. Source: Lifetime Article continues below advertisement