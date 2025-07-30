Model Eve Jobs Has an Impressive Net Worth — Learn All About the Apple Heiress's Fortune Eve is the daughter of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. By Niko Mann Published July 30 2025, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, just got married, and the nuptials have everyone asking about her net worth. Eve married Olympian Harry Charles in the Cotswolds, England, on July 26th, per the Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry is an Olympic gold-medalist show jumper worth approximately between $600,000 and $2.5 million himself, and his model wife is one of the heiresses of Apple. It's safe to say that the newlyweds probably have a nice nest egg to get their life started together, so, just how rich is the Apple heiress?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Eve Jobs's net worth?

According to Financial Express, Eve's net worth is money she earned independently, apart from being an Apple heiress. The model graduated from Stanford and is also an accomplished equestrian and model. She reportedly earns between $20,000 and $100,000 per modeling project and up to $300,000 annually as a model.

Eve Jobs Model, Equestrian, Apple heiress Net worth: $1 million Birthdate: July 9, 1998 Birthplace: Palo Alto, Calif. Father: Steve Jobs Mother: Laurene Powell Jobs Siblings: Reed Jobs, Erin Siena Jobs, Lisa Brennan-Jobs Marriages: Harry Charles Education: Stanford University

Article continues below advertisement

Eve also has money from racing horses in competitions. Competitions such as the CSI 3* Grand Prix can reportedly bring the equestrian between $100,000 and $130,000 in prizes, and Eve is thought to take in around $20,000 to $50,000 per event for other competitions. But that isn't all; the model also earns money through brand partnerships.

Article continues below advertisement

The talented equestrian earns between $5,700 and $7,900 monthly as an Instagram influencer through her brand partnerships and sponsored posts. According to People, Eve's dad Steve left his wife, Laurene Powell, billions when he died in 2011 from pancreatic cancer. However, Laurene told The New York Times back in 2020 that she did not plan on leaving the money to her children when she dies.

"I'm not interested in legacy wealth buildings, and my children know that," she said. "Steve wasn't interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me. I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth. I am doing this in honor of his work, and I've dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way."

Article continues below advertisement

Eve doesn't seem to need the money anyway. She made her first appearance as a model in 2020 in Glossier's holiday ad campaign with Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls. She also walked the runway at Coperni's show during Paris Fashion Week in 2021, and she walked in a fashion show for Louis Vuitton in 2023. Eve signed with DNA Model Management in 2022, and her wedding to Harry reportedly cost $10 million, so it would seem that she's doing fine without her late father's billions.