The E-Commerce Company, Everything But The House, Was Hit With a Lawsuit in 2019

"This show is a vindication of who we are," Brian Graves, the co-founder of an Ohio-based e-commerce website, EBTH: Everything But The House explained in an interview about the new HGTV show.

The eponymous show draws more attention to the firm that revolutionized the online trading of rare treasures. But why does EBTH need to be vindicated? It all goes back to a lawsuit they were hit with back in 2019.