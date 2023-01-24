Twins Anna and Lucy Are Determined To Get Pregnant Together on 'Extreme Sisters'

Even though TLC's reality show Extreme Sisters has a self-explanatory title, identical twin sisters Anna and Lucy DeCinque certainly take it to the next level. They call themselves the "world's most identical twins" and they do literally everything together, from being with the same man to exploring pregnancy. So, are Anna and Lucy from Extreme Sisters pregnant yet?

Anna and Lucy from 'Extreme Sisters' want to have their pregnancies at the same time.

Plenty of twins love to do everything together and Anna and Lucy are no different. If anything, they prefer to do even more together than your typical set of twins. That also goes for their fellow Extreme Sisters twins and triplets. For Anna and Lucy, it's only natural to want to have children at the same exact time too.

Source: Instagram / @annalucydecinque Anna and Lucy's mom is supportive of the twins' choices.

Right now, it doesn't look like Anna or Lucy have succeeded in getting pregnant, so there is no Extreme Sisters pregnancy for these two just yet. However, in Season 2, they do explore what it's like to have babies at the same time when they buy identical twin dolls to carry around. One of the twins also admits to having a difficult time getting pregnant. And, it seems, they either want to be pregnant at the same time or not at all.

Anna and Lucy want to both be able to marry Ben someday.

Another part of Anna and Lucy's, well, extreme relationship is the fact that they're both with the same man, Ben Byrne. The Australian sisters got engaged to Ben in Season 1 of Extreme Sisters and the trio has been together for 11 years. So far, however, they have been unable to legally get married, since bigamy is a criminal offense in Australia.

What happens if Lucy or Anna get pregnant and the other doesn't or why not just adopt a set of twins? #ExtremeSisters @TLC — Jamie Steinberg (@NotYerAvgChick) January 24, 2023

In 2021, the sisters spoke with PerthNow to open up about being part of the show and how they feel they are the show, in a way. While that's certainly up for debate, the sisters also shared details about Ben and what he thinks of his two fiancées being on reality TV.

"He was the one who really wanted us to do this show," Lucy told the outlet. "People were waiting to hear his voice, his views, and what it's like living with two girlfriends. Ben is such a chilled guy, he's not really like 'look at me, I've got two girlfriends.' He just loves us for who we are."