What Exactly Is a Quaternary Marriage? 'Extreme Sisters' Fans Are Curious

Season 1 of Extreme Sisters casts light on the ups and downs of having an identical twin.

Featuring stars like Anna and Lucy DeCinque or Brittany and Briana Salyers (née Deane), Extreme Sisters celebrates the unique bond some siblings share.

Being a twin is a crucial part of the stars' identity. This is particularly true for Brittany and Briana, who opted for a quaternary marriage. So, what does a quaternary marriage entail?