Who Are The Capasso Triplets on ‘Extreme Sisters’? Here’s What We Know

Fans of TLC’s addictive reality series Extreme Sisters are likely excited to meet the new super-bonded siblings profiled on the show. Season 2 debuts January 23, 2023, and it features the intriguing Capasso triplets.

Article continues below advertisement

This identical trio takes extreme sisterhood to the next level. Let’s get to know 25-year-olds Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia Capasso of Extreme Sisters.

Who are the Capasso triplets from ‘Extreme Sisters'?

For folks not familiar with this reality series, a summary on TLC explains, “Some sister bonds are stronger than others, but these sisters take it to the extreme. Their obsession with each other is over the top, and they unapologetically refuse to change anything about the unconventional ways they live their lives.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Capasso triplets definitely embody the description of the show. Obsessed with each other? Check! Extreme? A resounding “yes.” The self-described gamers and bloggers, per the sisters’ shared Instagram account, live together in Staten Island, New York.

Not only do the reality stars sleep in the same room, per In Touch Weekly, they actually snooze in the same bed, and even “sleep with [their] legs intertwined.” The sisters, who reportedly vacation together as well, further admit, "we share bras, clothing, shoes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia’s closeness creates tension with the rest of their family.

Judging by the preview for Season 2 of Extreme Sisters, the Capasso triplets’ bond isn’t always fun for the people outside of it. Family members seem frustrated by the ladies’ insistence on speaking in their own made-up language, with one demanding, “Speak English!”

Meanwhile, Hannah, Katherine, and Nadia’s social media accounts don’t share much information with fans. Their TikTok virtually consists of the TLC stars dancing in short clips.

Article continues below advertisement

It’ll be interesting to get to know the true depths of the Capasso triplets’ bond on the show. Per Reality Titbit, Season 2 of Extreme Sisters also features the return of Anna and Lucy DeCinque, Australian twins who share a boyfriend, and Christina and Jessica Dunagan. Fans can also catch up with Jordan and Randi, who are a set of twins coupled up with another set of twins.