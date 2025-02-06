Are Your Eyebrows a Sign of Your Mental Health Status? This Theory Thinks So "I was a prime example of it." By Reese Watson Published Feb. 6 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

There's a new theory circulating on TikTok and it involves eyebrows (and we are not talking about eyebrow blindness). Many on the social media platform are claiming that the state of your eyebrows is a reflection of your mental health, with many pointing to the American woman in Pakistan as an example.

TikTok users also shared their own stories, seemingly proving that eyebrow theory is a real thing — but is it? Here is everything you need to know about the "connection" between eyebrows and mental health.

The eyebrow theory on TikTok claims bad eyebrows are a sign of mental health issues.

Scrolling through TikTok, you may notice "eyebrow theory" comments below trending videos. The gist of the theory is simple: your eyebrows are a reflection of your mental health status, and many shared photos of their own "bad" eyebrows to prove the accuracy of the theory. "Guys, have you seen this new thing going around TikTok that is eyebrow theory and basically just means your eyebrows are a representation of your mental health at that certain time," one TikToker shared in a video. Well, I can prove that theory... with evidence."

She went on to share photos of her brightly dyed, hot pink eyebrows, adding, "This is one of the lowest points of my life. Like, mentally I was so gone." Another user wrote, "This is my personal experience with the eyebrow theory throughout the years... I’m glad I took pictures to document it but dayum I was a prime example of it."

According to EKOL International Hospitals, mental health has a "significant" impact on physical appearance, that goes way beyond eyebrows. Research suggests that mental health conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression can manifest physically and this includes weight fluctuations, hair loss, and hygiene.

TikTokers also point to Amanda Bynes and Demi Lovato as examples of eyebrow theory.

While there is no definitive proof that eyebrow theory is a real thing, many point to celebrities such as Amanda Bynes and Demi Lovato, who have had very public struggles with mental health. "Eyebrows are the window to a person's true mental health, I swear to God. You can tell a lot about someone by their brows. Mine scream lazy, but not dirty. Hers scream 'f---ing help me I'm lost,' one person wrote on Reddit regarding Amanda Bynes.

There is also the American woman in Pakistan, who many are also citing as proof of the eyebrow theory. "You can clearly tell that lady that is in Pakistan right now is suffering from some type of mental health issue because of her eyebrows," one woman explains in a TikTok video. "There's this eyebrow theory when it comes to women with mental health issues. For some reason, they can't leave their brows alone."

Many agreed in her comments section, writing, "Social Worker here...this is true," and "I can sadly testify…. I don’t know why whenever I go manic I shave half of my eyebrows. And then when I’m out of mania, I disappoint myself."