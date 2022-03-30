Should Ezra Miller Finally Be Fired From 2023's 'The Flash'? Fans Think So

There’s been a lot of negative press surrounding Ezra Miller since he was recently arrested in Hawaii. The actor was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after getting involved in a messy incident at a local bar in Hilo.

When Hawaii County police officers arrived shortly after midnight on March 28 in response to the complaints, Ezra ended up getting arrested on the spot. His actions have opened up to the door to many questions from fans, such as whether or not he’s still going to have his job playing The Flash in the upcoming 2023 film.