'The Flash' Film Has Been Delayed Once Again, and It Won't Even Come out This Year

As of writing, the film has been hit with another delay — hopefully its last. The final release date for The Flash is set for June 23, 2023. According to Deadline, the film was delayed to account for COVID-19's impact on visual effects vendors and the slowed output to finish the special effects for the film. This has also impacted the release dates for other DCEU films.

