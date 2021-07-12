HBO Max Has Just Released the Trailer for Its Sizzlingly Hot New Series 'FBoy Island'

Can you tell apart a gentleman from a self-admitted Lothario?

If so, FBoy Island, the 10-episode reality TV show coming soon to HBO Max, might be the program tailor-made for you. Hosted by legendary comedian Nikki Glaser, the eminently watchable show charts three single women's attempts to separate the wheat from the chaff and identify the 12 contestants only in it to win the money, not their hearts. July 12, 2021, marks the release date of the first trailer. What about the rest of FBoy Island?