HBO Max Has Just Released the Trailer for Its Sizzlingly Hot New Series 'FBoy Island'By Leila Kozma
Jul. 12 2021, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Can you tell apart a gentleman from a self-admitted Lothario?
If so, FBoy Island, the 10-episode reality TV show coming soon to HBO Max, might be the program tailor-made for you. Hosted by legendary comedian Nikki Glaser, the eminently watchable show charts three single women's attempts to separate the wheat from the chaff and identify the 12 contestants only in it to win the money, not their hearts. July 12, 2021, marks the release date of the first trailer. What about the rest of FBoy Island?
The first trailer of 'FBoy Island' was released on July 12, 2021. When is the premiere date?
As the trailer shows, FBoy Island features three women, 12 sweethearts, and 12 men who fall on the opposite end of the spectrum. The reality TV show captures their best dates and most sizzling encounters, but there's a tiny catch. Instead of simply settling for the men they like, the women have to decide who joined the show with the sole purpose of finding true love and who has ulterior motives.
The first three episodes of FBoy Island will arrive on HBO Max on July 29, 2021. The next three episodes will drop on Aug. 5, 2021, and the final four will become available on Aug. 12, 2021, as per The Futon Critic.
The cast of 'FBoy Island' features three women looking for long-term relationships and 24 men.
CJ Franco, a content creator and model; Nakia Renee, a hair and makeup stylist and singer-songwriter; and Sarah Emig, a social media manager, are the single ladies ready to work out which men are relationship material.
Charley Santos, a model and fitness trainer and full-time health and exercise lover; Chaun Williams, a Cirque du Soleil performer who likes to check in with his mom; and Garratt Powers, a firefighter-cum-artist-cum-poet, are just some of the men joining them in the FBoy Island villa.
The contestants also include Divij Vaswani, a digital media executive, talent agent, and cat owner; Garrett Morosky, an investor, entrepreneur, health enthusiast, and traveling fiend; and Jared Motley, a fitness coach, influencer, and entrepreneur who likes to play chess and write poetry.
Kevin Sun describes himself as an extreme sports lover with a particular knack for scuba and skydiving, flyboarding, and rappelling. He also makes music and likes to play strategy games. Meanwhile, Mark Moran is an investment banker who likes to tell dad jokes.
'FBoy Island' is hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.
FBoy Island tells the story of three women who have to take the path less trodden and use the potent combination of active listening and plain trickery to ascertain which men they can rely on. As show host Nikki Glaser hinted in the trailer, the creators didn't brief her in about which contestants are the good eggs either.
So, where was 'FBoy Island' filmed?
Season 1 of FBoy Island was filmed at a luxury villa located just a stone's throw away from a sandy beach that's perfect for romantic dates or a brief interrogation expertly disguised as heavy flirting. The first 10 episodes were filmed in the Cayman Islands in early 2021, as per People.
FBoy Island premieres on July 29, 2021, on HBO Max.