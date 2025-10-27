Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Donald Trump and the White House’s Other Slogan Might Actually Be "FAFO"

"FAFO" was around before Trump used it, but it's another one of his acronyms now.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Oct. 27 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET

Inside FAFO's Meaning When It Comes to Trump
Source: Instagram/@realdonaldtrump

The Trump Administration is all about acronyms like MAGA (Make America Great Again) and MAHA (Make America Healthy Again). Now, Donald Trump is also unafraid to use FAFO, and its meaning is pretty clear when it comes to the president and those who use the saying outside of the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

For Trump, the meaning of FAFO is the same as how you might use it in your everyday life. For the sitting president to use the acronym when speaking to reporters about enemies of the United States, however, it sounds a little more serious. On Oct. 17, 2025, the official White House account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Trump with “FAFO” written with it. And it wasn't the first time the White House used the FAFO acronym.

Trump meets Mark Rutte Of NATO in the Oval Office.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What is FAFO's meaning for Trump?

According to Merriam-Webster, FAFO stands for "f--k around and find out." Maybe Trump means it in the milder version, which is, per the online dictionary, "fool around and find out." Either way, the meaning is clear, which is that whoever you say the acronym to or about should tread carefully, or they may see consequences in their actions.

When it comes to Trump and the White House, FAFO appears to maintain its original meaning, but it has been directed at perceived enemies of the U.S. When the White House posted FAFO in October 2025, the video that accompanied that is of Trump speaking to reporters about Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro trying to calm tensions between Venezuela and the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2025, the White House made a FAFO post on X about an undocumented citizen who allegedly made a threat of violence against Trump.

"FAFO: Threaten to kill the president as an illegal alien," the X post said. "You'll be captured, deported, and never set foot on American soil again."

Article continues below advertisement

Well before that, though, in January 2025, Trump posted what appeared to be an AI-generated version of himself as a 1920s gangster with FAFO and a smiley face on the screen next to his image on Instagram. At the time, it might have been a message to those who opposed him as the president for his second term.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk has used the "FAFO" acronym too.

Although FAFO is not limited to use by Trump and those close to him, after he started using it, FAFO became another phrase of sorts added to his list of abbreviations that symbolize what he is working on and what he's all about as the president. And Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and once appeared to be Trump's right-hand man, uses FAFO too.

In an April 2025 X post, Elon wrote "FAFO time" with a link to an article about mysterious individuals setting Teslas on fire.

Again, FAFO is not limited to use by Trump and those close to him. However, it does seem to have been adopted by the Trump Administration as a sort of warning or threatening tactic.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

President Trump Says "Puff Daddy" Has Asked Him for a Pardon — Here's What He Said

Trump's Plans to Build an 'Arc de Trump' Are in Line With a Lifelong Obsession

Donald Trump Has Not Weighed in on the Teams Playing in the World Series Yet

Latest Politics News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.