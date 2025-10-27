Donald Trump and the White House’s Other Slogan Might Actually Be "FAFO" "FAFO" was around before Trump used it, but it's another one of his acronyms now. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 27 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@realdonaldtrump

The Trump Administration is all about acronyms like MAGA (Make America Great Again) and MAHA (Make America Healthy Again). Now, Donald Trump is also unafraid to use FAFO, and its meaning is pretty clear when it comes to the president and those who use the saying outside of the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

For Trump, the meaning of FAFO is the same as how you might use it in your everyday life. For the sitting president to use the acronym when speaking to reporters about enemies of the United States, however, it sounds a little more serious. On Oct. 17, 2025, the official White House account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Trump with “FAFO” written with it. And it wasn't the first time the White House used the FAFO acronym.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is FAFO's meaning for Trump?

According to Merriam-Webster, FAFO stands for "f--k around and find out." Maybe Trump means it in the milder version, which is, per the online dictionary, "fool around and find out." Either way, the meaning is clear, which is that whoever you say the acronym to or about should tread carefully, or they may see consequences in their actions.

When it comes to Trump and the White House, FAFO appears to maintain its original meaning, but it has been directed at perceived enemies of the U.S. When the White House posted FAFO in October 2025, the video that accompanied that is of Trump speaking to reporters about Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro trying to calm tensions between Venezuela and the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2025, the White House made a FAFO post on X about an undocumented citizen who allegedly made a threat of violence against Trump. "FAFO: Threaten to kill the president as an illegal alien," the X post said. "You'll be captured, deported, and never set foot on American soil again."

Article continues below advertisement

Well before that, though, in January 2025, Trump posted what appeared to be an AI-generated version of himself as a 1920s gangster with FAFO and a smiley face on the screen next to his image on Instagram. At the time, it might have been a message to those who opposed him as the president for his second term.

FAFO: Threaten to Kill the President as an Illegal Alien—You’ll Be Captured, Deported, and Never Set Foot on American Soil Again. pic.twitter.com/Y59cUruFtP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk has used the "FAFO" acronym too.

Although FAFO is not limited to use by Trump and those close to him, after he started using it, FAFO became another phrase of sorts added to his list of abbreviations that symbolize what he is working on and what he's all about as the president. And Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and once appeared to be Trump's right-hand man, uses FAFO too.