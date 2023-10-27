Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Front Runner Faith Opens Up About Her Childhood on the ‘Golden Bachelor' Faith Martin, front runner on the 'Golden Bachelor,' opened up about being a homeless teenager. Here's what we could find out about her childhood. By Allison Hunt Oct. 26 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Is anyone else as obsessed with The Golden Bachelor as we are? It truly is the most heartwarming, endearing show on television and is saving The Bachelor franchise. We are rooting for all of the women, including frontrunner Faith Martin!

Faith stole Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's heart when she rode up on her motorbike so much so that she received his first impression rose. But since then, she hasn't gotten a whole lot of quality. Finally, on the Oct. 26, 2023, episode of The Golden Bachelor, Faith received the long-awaited 1-on-1 date and opened up about her childhood telling Gerry that she was a homeless teenager. We have all the details below.

Faith told Golden Bachelor Gerry that she felt like a "homeless teenager" growing up.

Good things come to those who wait and Faith was awarded a very romantic 1-on-1 date on a beautiful boat. On the date, Faith really opened up about her tough childhood revealing to Gerry that she was a homeless teenager.

Faith told Gerry that she didn't have parents and found herself in relationships with men who would hurt her, which made the story even more heartbreaking. She thankfully turned her life around has beautiful children and is ready for someone special like Gerry.

While we weren't able to find out much more information about Faith's childhood, we were able to find an original song that she wrote about it, and the lyrics are heartbreaking.

The song goes: Seattle rain Hide the pain Pouring down my face I walk the city streets, bright light speed And give me strength But I should have guessed I'd be here now all alone Like the child I was Without a home

The song continues: To love so much And me much less Wanted by many Loved by none This time I've spent It makes no sense And here I am again Alone Like the child I was Without a home

Faith then belts out, "The silence screams and tortures steams... and it's hard to face what we went through, that left me here again alone." Like we said, heartbreaking.

Despite Faith's upbringing, she created her own beautiful family. In this fun picture of her family from her Instagram, Faith captioned, "There’s nothing more important to me than family…we are a little weird and crazy at times and I wouldn’t have it any other way!"