'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Has No Trouble Handing Out That First Impression Rose (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelor. When The Golden Bachelor was announced, there were questions about how The Bachelor spinoff works and whether or not it's similar to the original series in all of the same ways. Luckily for longtime fans, it follows much of the same customs, including cocktail parties, rose ceremonies, and the first impression rose. But who gets the first impression rose on The Golden Bachelor? Read on to find out!

Who gets the first impression rose on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Golden Bachelor lead Gerry Turner makes multiple connections the first night. Which is, by the way, an extremely long night that ends when the sun comes up. But these ladies (and Gerry) are tough cookies and they all stick it out until the end. Well, except for Jimmy Kimmel's Aunt Chippy, but that's besides the point.

When the time comes for Gerry to hand over the first impression rose, he gives it to Faith. According to her Golden Bachelor bio, Faith is "looking for someone with whom to enjoy the thrills of life." And right now, it looks like Gerry could be that person for her. It's true not every first impression rose recipient goes on to win The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. But this is a solid start.

It's clear in the premiere that Faith and Gerry connect, so very well be the lady he is looking for. And, like the other ladies, she is here to be her most authentic self and fall in love. It's almost like this is the Bachelor reset we all needed.

How far does Faith get on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

According to Reality Steve, Faith gets as far as hometown dates on The Golden Bachelor. There are reportedly just three women who get to that stage with Gerry. Unfortunately for Faith, however, this is where her journey ends. Reality Steve shared on Instagram that Faith is eliminated during hometown dates.

Cheers to women, cheers to female friendships, cheers to love. #TheGoldenBachelor 🥂 pic.twitter.com/bK6s3TlpdU — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) September 26, 2023

Of course that opens the door for the first impression rose recipient to lead the first ever Golden Bachelorette, should a spinoff like that be on the table. Especially since Faith appears to be a clear frontrunner at the start of the season. And there is the whole first impression rose thing to consider.