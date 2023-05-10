Home > Gaming > Fall Guys Source: Mediatonic The New Creative Mode in 'Fall Guys' Lets You Build Your Own Obstacle Course The new 'Fall Guys' Creative Mode is a comprehensive level editor that allows everyone to build their own levels and share them online. By Jon Bitner May 10 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

While Fall Guys isn’t quite as popular as it was at launch, the whimsical battle royale still has a dedicated community. Mediatonic is still regularly updating the game too, and its latest content drop is mighty impressive. With Season 4, you can now use a brand new level editor to create your very own obstacle course. Here’s a closer look at Fall Guys Creative Mode, along with a few other changes you can expect with Season 4.

What is 'Fall Guys' Creative Mode?

Fall Guys Creative is a fully featured level editor that lets you build your own map and share it online with the Fall Guys community. Right now, you’ll be able to choose from two themes — Original or Digital. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to dive right into the creation process, throwing down Blocks, Barriers, and other hazards.

Source: Mediatonic

Creative Mode is a huge new addition to Fall Guys, and it’ll be interesting to see what players come up with over the next few months. It should also give fans tons of new content to dive into in between official updates from Mediatonic.

How does 'Fall Guys' Creative Mode work?

When you launch Fall Guys, you should see a new wrench icon on the Main Menu. Click on this, and you’ll be launched into Creative Mode. From here, you can edit your Race as you see fit, then click the Publish button to generate a 16-digit Share Code.

FALL GUYS SEASON 4: CREATIVE CONSTRUCTION



Build your way into our next season and welcome Fall Guys Creative complete with 20+ rounds, brand new Fame Passes, a fresh digital theme complete with new costumes, obstacles and more 🎊



🛠️ TOMORROW / 10TH MAY 🛠️ pic.twitter.com/VrbbfaYKpw — Fall Guys - Creative Construction (@FallGuysGame) May 9, 2023

This code can be used to access your map. If you forget the code, you’ll find a collection of all your Creative Mode maps and Share Codes in the My Levels menu. To play your map, simply jump into the Show Selector menu and create a Custom Show. Enter your Share Code, and you’ll be able to start a lobby for your game. Up to 40 players can join a match.

Eventually, player-made Rounds will be featured in the Show Selector. But while the team works out any bugs with the new feature (and players learn the new tools), they’ll largely be private matches. Expect to see Creative Mode maps in the Show Selector sometime in the future.

Source: Mediatonic

What else is new with 'Fall Guys': Season 4?

Creative Mode is the main attraction of Season 4, but there’s plenty of other content to enjoy. This includes 50 Creative Rounds built by Mediatonic, many of which are available at the start of the season (with more rolling out as the weeks go by).

Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction is out NOW!! 🛠️



Jump into Fall Guys Creative, pick up our brand new Fame Pass goodies, dress up as Hello Kitty and more 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HXDt0LqFZo — Fall Guys - Creative Construction (@FallGuysGame) May 10, 2023