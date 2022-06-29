The 'Fall Guys' Crown Clash Challenges Offer Items in 'Fortnite' and 'Rocket League'
Epic Games is known for bringing numerous crossovers to Fortnite, and players can now participate in a series of challenges inspired by some of its other popular games.
While there are still plenty of crossovers happening in the game, including a challenge to find Darth Vader for some XP, Epic Games has brought both Fall Guys and Rocket League to the title with its Crown Clash challenges.
Fortnite players now have a series of quests to complete for some XP and a chance at the Major Mancake skin, among other items exclusive to these challenges.
The event will run from June 29 to July 11, giving players a limited amount of time to complete the challenges and collect all of the goodies. Here's everything you need to know about the Crown Clash challenges.
How to unlock the Crown Clash challenges in 'Fortnite.'
If you've logged onto Fortnite and don't see the challenges available, that's because they're not actually in Fortnite — they're exclusive to Fall Guys!
To start, you'll want to make sure your Epic Games account is linked to your Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League accounts, otherwise you won't be able to collect all of the rewards available to you.
Once you've done this, all you'll have to do is log onto Fall Guys and begin playing.
All of the rewards available for this challenge will be rewarded to you after completing a certain number of shows. Thankfully, there aren't additional requirements to unlock these rewards, meaning so long as you're enjoying Fall Guys, these should be fairly simple challenges to complete.
When you reach the benchmark for a reward, it will automatically be put into your Fortnite locker or your inventory in Rocket League. There are also rewards available in Fall Guys.
What are the rewards for the 'Fall Guys' challenges in 'Fortnite' and 'Rocket League'?
As stated above, there's a reward for each benchmark of shows played that will be delivered in the respective game once completed. To unlock all of the rewards, players will have to complete 100 shows total in Fall Guys. While that may seem like a lot, those who have played the game know that a show can be over quickly, especially depending on how competitive that first round is.
In Fortnite, players can obtain:
- Stacked! Spray for 10 rounds
- Stacked With Love Emoticon for 20 rounds
- Sweet Clementine Harvesting Tool for 40 rounds
- Waffler Back Bling for 70 rounds
- Major Mancake Outfit for 100 rounds.
In Rocket League, you can win:
- Colorful Canines Limited Player Banner for 10 rounds
- Colorful Canines Limited Topper for 20 rounds
- Med. Rare Limited Wheels for 40 rounds
- Octane: Cluster Buster Limited Animated Decal for 70 rounds
- Fallout Limited Rocket Boost for 100 rounds
In Fall Guys, players will receive:
- 300 Kudos for 10 rounds
- 500 Kudos for 20 rounds
- 800 Kudos for 40 rounds
- 1000 Kudos for 70 rounds
- 1200 Kudos for 100 rounds
There is no restriction as to which kind of show you play in Fall Guys to get this reward — truly, all you have to do is play the game! If you've been looking to get better at Fall Guys, this is truly one way to get the practice in while also collecting rewards across multiple games.