Easter Eggs From 'The Fantastic Four: Four Steps' Can Be Found Here — And They're Good The movie premiered on July 25. By Niko Mann Published July 25 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET

As fans flock to theaters to view the new film, they are sharing some of The Fantastic Four Easter eggs found in the movie, and so are we!

Here's some 'Fantastic Four' Easter eggs.

The highly anticipated premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally here, and fans are sharing the Fantastic Four Easter eggs found in the Marvel film. The film opens with a tribute to the co-creator of the Fantastic Four, Jack Kirby. His birthday is Aug. 28, and the film opens by noting events are taking place on Earth-828, per superherohype.com.

One of the characters says, "This suggests parallel Earths exist on different dimensional planes," and fans think it is a reference to a future collision between Earth-828 and Earth-616. Another Easter egg is the name of the Fantastic Four's rocket, The Excelsior, which was Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee's iconic catchphrase for which he was best known, according to ScreenRant.

THATS THEM!!!! ITS THE OG FOUR https://t.co/bR8okKPgu5 pic.twitter.com/gOeGz4VUfC — richie 1️⃣ DAY TILL F4 (@fantasticRichie) July 22, 2025

The film also has another tribute to the Marvel comic books. A young Jack Kirby and Stan Lee are seen in the window of an office in the movie, and the office is covered with comic book art, a subtle reference to the comics that could be easily overlooked.

One of my favorite #FantasticFour Easter Eggs is the Stan Lee Jack Kirby Cameo Scene pic.twitter.com/oHqXV4opbw — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) July 25, 2025

The film also includes cameos from the original cast of The Fantastic Four. The 1994 version was never released, but the cast — Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, and Michael Bailey Smith — is included in the 2025 film. The cameos come at the beginning of the flick, but it's also easy to miss, so keep a lookout. A tribute to the Fantastic Four cartoon is also included at the beginning and end of the movie.

Clips featuring the animated characters catching bad guys in New York City are a reminder of the 1967 cartoon, which only ran for one season. Several villains also appear in the cartoon. The cartoon's opening sequence shows the faces of the Four on tiles, and when the tiles flip, the faces are replaced with four villains from the comics — The Mad Thinker, Mole Man, Red Ghost, and the Puppeteer.

This might sound dramatic, but I think this is one of the most important photos in Marvel Comics history.



Pictured: the original Fantastic Four cast from the unreleased 1994 film. Yes, that one. The one made just to retain the rights. But there’s more to the story…👇 pic.twitter.com/vt4bIHiN7X — David Cosey (@davidcosey) July 25, 2025

One of Marvel fans' favorite cameos is of the Mole Man, played by Paul Walter Hauser. Mole Man was introduced in the first Fantastic Four film. Mole Man wears blue glasses and lives underground. A montage in the new movie shows the team's origin and their first fight with Mole Man and the big, green monster, Giganto.