Home > Gaming > Pokémon The Best Team to Use for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League in 'Pokémon GO' Restricted to only Dragon, Fairy, and Steel-type Pokémon, the Fantasy Cup in 'Pokémon GO' is revving up soon. Here's the best team to dominate the league. By Anthony Jones Aug. 16 2023, Published 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Running from August 17-24, the Fantasy Cup Ultra League Edition returns to Pokémon GO. Trainers can only use Dragon, Fairy, and Steel-type Pokémon during the league, but Dual-types are allowed if they have one of these types.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, enlisted Pokémon must have 2,500 CP or under to enter, and Galarian Stunfisk and Cobalion are banned from the tourney. As with any league in Pokémon GO, Fantasy Cup can be challenging. But with the best Pokémon, they can dish out excellent damage output and can counter most creatures in the league. Here’s a look at the best team for Fantasy Cup.

Source: Niantic

Article continues below advertisement

The best team for Fantasy Cup in 'Pokémon GO' explained:

The best Pokémon for Fantasy Cup will be mostly Dual-type creatures rather than those primarily focused on Steel, Fairy, and Dragon movesets. From the list of Dual-type Pokémon that can enter Fantasy Cup, we found Tapu Fini, Girantina (Altered Forme), and Genesect (Burn Drive) to be the best team to use.

Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy-type all-rounder that can be flexible, defensive, and deal some decent damage. We recommended using the Water Gun, Surf, and Moonblast moves.

Article continues below advertisement

Like Tapu Fini, the Altered Forme of Girantina is a versatile Ghost and Dragon-type. This Legendary Pokémon will be tough to get since it only appears in raids. But if you have it, moves such as Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak will help bulk up its defenses and pump out good damage.

Lastly, the Burn Drive version of Genesect is a powerful Bug and Steel-type attacker that can put pressure on shields and is agile. With Fury Cutter, X-Scissor, and Magnet Bomb, Genesect throws caution to the wind and goes in swinging to bring down opponents. However, it’s a glass cannon that doesn’t have the best stamina.

Article continues below advertisement