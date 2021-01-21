Fashion Company Gets Dragged for Trying to Sell a Zip Tie for $588

The world of fashion almost always incurs the wrath of some folks, and like any good work of art, the argument can be made that it's supposed to evoke a "reaction" from someone, even if that reaction is bad. But there does seem to be a lot of folks who can't believe that certain designers try to charge exorbitant prices for clothing items that are either unappealing or even insulting.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Rowe had some choice words about "pre-distressed" jeans that he called a cultural appropriation of the working class of sorts, and how could we forget the "half jeans" that ASOS tried selling to folks. Now, 2021 has a fashion item that's sure to upset a lot of people: Zip Tie Jewelry. That's right, rings, bracelets, and earrings that are designed to look like zip ties.

Because who hasn't dreamed of walking down the runway rocking around plastic-looking fasteners in their ears and around their fingers and wrists? While you could easily get that look by heading to your local home improvement store for a few cents, or just pulling them off of a product you ordered from Amazon, Farfetch and AMBUSH want to sell you this wonderful product for a mere $588. Seriously.

Article continues below advertisement

For the price of a high-spec'd Chromebook laptop or a higher-end mid-range smartphone, you could be the proud owner of a piece of matte brass that looks like you're getting ready to organize the wires behind your monitor.

Article continues below advertisement

That's some pretty unfortunate naming there, @farfetch.



Also, if you spend hundreds of dollars on a basic brass/steel bracelet you are an absolute fool. pic.twitter.com/8GjYyVtWdc — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) January 19, 2021

You are a regular human. Do you own zip ties that can be used as handcuffs? — Emily Duncan (@emduncaroo) January 14, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

But some people felt like the naming of some of the items are extremely unfortunate as well, calling it an "SS Zip Tie", many couldn't help but make correlations to the Capitol Building riots that included Neo-Nazis, and individuals who brought zip ties to the building. For what purpose? Many speculated it was to bind the hands of government leaders and to stop the counting of electoral votes that would certify Joe Biden's presidency.

i dont understand fashion but wtf is this? it's really stupid, it's a scam https://t.co/G1PkHrVUm4@farfetch — Hideous Kojima (@3gpKucing) January 17, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Hey @farfetch, please tell me you're a parody site and you're joking. I cannot imagine anyone with any sense of decency charging THREE HUNDRED AND FIFTY POUNDS for a zip tie. Are you openly conning the stupid and the gullible?https://t.co/e7JZO4Nb1p — Tim Organo 🇪🇺 (@TimOrgano) January 17, 2021

For the most part, however, people couldn't believe that a designer would actually charge so much money for a bracelet. The earrings are $13 cheaper, at a more "affordable" $575. A single brass ring fashioned to look like a zip tie will run you $380, and a 2-finger ring costs $515.

Article continues below advertisement

It's metal? It looks like a zip tie.



Oh - just noticed the name and description. SS zip tie? WTF? — Avant 5 Multimedia (@avant5) January 19, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Others also pointed out that this jewelry is also "less" functional than a zip tie, because it only looks like one and can't actively be used as an actual zip tie. So it's not like you can really secure anything with the jewelry. Except, you know, making some type of fashion statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently it’s “coated sterling silver to look like plastic” still not paying no 588$ for that pic.twitter.com/JzESjhqXQG — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) January 19, 2021

What do you think? Are Farfetch and AMBUSH receiving an inordinate amount of hatred for just doing what so many other fashion designers do? Balenciaga sells sneakers for $795 that many call "ugly on purpose" and that designer seems to escape the ire of the internet's denizens. Or do you think that the recent political connotations of "zip tie imagery" have created a perfect storm of hatred for these pieces of jewelry?

Article continues below advertisement

People buy anything if people tell them it’s expensive, no matter how ridiculous it looks... case in point pic.twitter.com/oRZf2Mzevg — 𝙲𝙷𝙸𝙻𝙻 𝙼𝙾𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁🌱🔥🌬 (@CHILL_MONGER_) January 19, 2021

...but also...excuse me?! Is it crack?!?! pic.twitter.com/7mKqv2rmiA — Black Women Tried to Warn Y’all🤷🏾‍♀️ (@talkB1ack2me) January 19, 2021

Article continues below advertisement