Logo
Home > Humor
farfetch-zip-tie-cover-1611252087873.png
Source: Twitter

Fashion Company Gets Dragged for Trying to Sell a Zip Tie for $588

By

Updated

The world of fashion almost always incurs the wrath of some folks, and like any good work of art, the argument can be made that it's supposed to evoke a "reaction" from someone, even if that reaction is bad.

But there does seem to be a lot of folks who can't believe that certain designers try to charge exorbitant prices for clothing items that are either unappealing or even insulting.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Rowe had some choice words about "pre-distressed" jeans that he called a cultural appropriation of the working class of sorts, and how could we forget the "half jeans" that ASOS tried selling to folks.

Now, 2021 has a fashion item that's sure to upset a lot of people: Zip Tie Jewelry. That's right, rings, bracelets, and earrings that are designed to look like zip ties.

Because who hasn't dreamed of walking down the runway rocking around plastic-looking fasteners in their ears and around their fingers and wrists?

While you could easily get that look by heading to your local home improvement store for a few cents, or just pulling them off of a product you ordered from Amazon, Farfetch and AMBUSH want to sell you this wonderful product for a mere $588.

Seriously.

Article continues below advertisement

For the price of a high-spec'd Chromebook laptop or a higher-end mid-range smartphone, you could be the proud owner of a piece of matte brass that looks like you're getting ready to organize the wires behind your monitor.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

But some people felt like the naming of some of the items are extremely unfortunate as well, calling it an "SS Zip Tie", many couldn't help but make correlations to the Capitol Building riots that included Neo-Nazis, and individuals who brought zip ties to the building. For what purpose? Many speculated it was to bind the hands of government leaders and to stop the counting of electoral votes that would certify Joe Biden's presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

For the most part, however, people couldn't believe that a designer would actually charge so much money for a bracelet. The earrings are $13 cheaper, at a more "affordable" $575. A single brass ring fashioned to look like a zip tie will run you $380, and a 2-finger ring costs $515.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Others also pointed out that this jewelry is also "less" functional than a zip tie, because it only looks like one and can't actively be used as an actual zip tie. So it's not like you can really secure anything with the jewelry. Except, you know, making some type of fashion statement.

Article continues below advertisement

What do you think? Are Farfetch and AMBUSH receiving an inordinate amount of hatred for just doing what so many other fashion designers do? Balenciaga sells sneakers for $795 that many call "ugly on purpose" and that designer seems to escape the ire of the internet's denizens. Or do you think that the recent political connotations of "zip tie imagery" have created a perfect storm of hatred for these pieces of jewelry?

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Advertisement
More from Distractify

Viral Thread About Fat Phobia in Fashion Sparks Conversation About Who Gets to Be Stylish

The "Fashion Edit" Challenge on TikTok Is Giving Users the Ultimate Glow-up

20 of the Most Insane Outfits of the Early 2000s

More From Distractify

  • tiktok-makeup-brush-cover-2-1610981713261.jpg
    .
    Trending
    Husband Tries to Clean Wife's Makeup Brushes in Dishwasher, Immediately Regrets His Decision
  • amen-and-awoman-prayer-1-1609876981632.png
    .
    Entertainment
    Virtue Signaling Gone Wrong: People Saying "Awoman" After "Amen" Is Peak Cringe
  • new-years-eve-jokes-2-1544475695750.jpg
    .
    Humor
    Start 2021 off Right With 26 New Year's Eve Jokes
  • twisted-tea-memes-cover-3-1609188184918.jpeg
    .
    Humor
    People Love These Twisted Tea Memes That Stem From a Racist Getting a Beatdown