No Thanksgiving Dinner? No Problem! These Fast Food Restaurants Will Be Open
After months of anticipation, the hungriest time of year has arrived. However, not everyone’s in the mood for a feast.
Many of us don’t have the luxury (or the desire) to wait hours on dinner. If you or someone you love is looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat on Thanksgiving Day, look no further.
Although chains like Taco Bell, Sonic, and Chic-Fil-A are closed for the holiday, here’s a long list of fast food restaurants that are keeping their doors open this Thursday. In lieu of a home-cooked meal, grab takeout from one of these eateries!
Boston Market
POV: You’ve opted out of Thanksgiving dinner with family. Now you’re hungry AF with no prospects. In the absence of a home-cooked meal, Boston Market is the next best thing. The fast food restaurant offers a special holiday menu on Thanksgiving Day that includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and more.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burger King
For those craving a Whopper this Thanksgiving, it’ll be difficult. But getting your hands on the Burger King staple isn’t impossible. Some (but not all) Burger Kings will operate according to their normal business hours on the holiday.
Hours of operation: varies by location.
Cracker Barrel
Dining in at Cracker Barrel to celebrate the National Day of Mourning feels pretty ironic, but you certainly wouldn’t be the only one. In November, the eatery serves up a full Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey, cornbread dressing, and cranberry relish.
Hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Thanksgiving dinner is served from 11 a.m. until close.
McDonald's
Holidays come and go, but Mickey D’s is forever. The fast food franchise is pretty much always open, so we aren't surprised that they’d come in the clutch on Thanksgiving Day.
Hours of operation: hours vary by location.
Starbucks
There’s nothing that cools down tension and warms the heart like a cup of coffee or hot chocolate from Starbucks — luckily, you can get your hands on your favorite hot drink on Thanksgiving Day as the coffee shop is open for business on Nov. 24. While you’re there, you might as well check out their limited-time holiday menu!
Hours of operation: hours vary by location.
Honorable Mention: STK Steakhouse
If you’re dying for a delectable dish and don’t mind breaking the bank this Thanksgiving, check out the holiday menu at STK Steakhouse. The swanky restaurant offers an array of high-end dine-in options — including but not limited to the signature STK Thanksgiving turkey.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Happy eating and happy holidays from Distractify!