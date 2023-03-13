Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Woman Working Gas Station at Night Records Creepy Encounter, Sparks Debate on Working Alone By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 13 2023, Updated 5:57 p.m. ET

There's been an unfortunate number of interactions women have had while at their respective places of work where they record themselves doing their best to curb conversations with overly friendly men who are attempting to flirt with them. These types of clips are starkly different from some of the "gym-bait" videos that influencers have uploaded to social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Like the ones Joey Swoll often calls out from women who try to paint folks who are just minding their business as being uber-perverts who can't help but gawk at women and make them feel uncomfortable while they're working out. That's not to say there aren't instances where this has definitely happened, but there are also others where the "victim" in question is clearly unhinged, like this one woman who told a blind guy to stop staring at her.

But this one clip of gas station worker Sami Jean (@nobootyshakin) isn't one of those clips: in the video, she records a customer who is either incapable of, or uncaring of non-verbal cues as he attempts to strike up a conversation with her. Sami, who is working alone at the gas station, is visibly uncomfortable throughout her discussion with the male patron.

Article continues below advertisement

She writes in a text overlay of the video: "POV: you work overnight at a gas station alone," and she adds in a caption that she repeatedly printed the exact same paper over and over again in an attempt to appear busy in the hopes that the man would leave her be.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

What transpires is a conversation between the two that is bizarre on its own, but becomes even more concerning when you consider that she's working alone, at night. The man constantly looks over his shoulder back at his vehicle and talks about how law enforcement makes him nervous.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

He invites Sami out for a drive several times and after she finally says that she needs to return back to work, he asks her flat-out if she'd like to go to a hotel room with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

When she declines and tells him that she has a boyfriend he continues to talk about how much police officers make him nervous and that he wishes the store wouldn't offer them free drinks and donuts so much so they wouldn't be around. So while a lot of unsavory interactions between people could simply be chalked up to someone just being awkward, this doesn't seem like one of those cases.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

Their talk goes as follows: Customer: "I should've taken off my front plate" Sami: "Your front plate? What's wrong with your front plate?" C: "Uh, it's uh, visible." S: "Oh, why is that a bad thing?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

C: "So you uh, sorta laughed, that flirtatious laugh when I asked if you wanna go high speeds in a car" S: "Oh I was just laughing cause I'm a bad driver that's why" C: "I meant me driving with you as a passenger" The video then transitions to her looking outside of the gas station and we find out why: it's because the customer keeps peering out of the store.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

S: "Is something out there you keep looking back?" C: "I'm looking at my car to make sure there's nobody, uh..." S: "Stealing it?" C: "Yeah I'm just looking for a, I call him Robocop, he just loves to clink the shackles on me...they love to do so"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

S: "They love to clink the shackles on you?" C: "Just one I call him Robocop" S: "Oh, why did he clink the shackles on you?" C: "Uh, because he seems to think I do things that are against his rules and moral values and I do," the man laughs after saying this.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

S: "All right well I gotta get back to work, so..." C: "So do you wanna go for a drive?" S: "Oh, that's scary I don't like the cars" C: "You don't wanna go fast?" S: "No." C: "OK what if we stayed in a hotel room?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin

S: "I don't know about that one either I have a boyfriend." C: "You do? You didn't mention him earlier." S: "Well you weren't asking me to hang out earlier." C: "The police make me nervous. Law enforcement might come in here and get free drinks and donuts and s--t like that. You should charge them and they wouldn't come in here as often." S: "No we like them here."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nobootyshakin