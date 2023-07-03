Home > Gaming Looking for the Bomb King in 'Final Fantasy XVI'? Here’s Where You’ll Find Them The Bomb King is located in Sanbreque in 'Final Fantasy XVI', although there are a few tricks to finding it. Here’s everything you need to know. By Jon Bitner Jul. 3 2023, Published 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Square Enix via YouTube

There’s no shortage of deadly monsters in Final Fantasy XVI, but the Bomb King is without a doubt one of the most intimidating. This gigantic ball of fire can take down even the most seasoned of adventurers, but simply finding the beast is arguably just as challenging as facing off against it. Here’s everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy XVI Bomb King location, including the quest required to start the encounter and how to find your way to its lair and defeat it.

How to find the 'Final Fantasy XVI' Bomb King location.

The Final Fantasy XVI Bomb King can be found in Sanbreque, but you’ll first need to activate the Weird Science side quest. This can be done at your hideaway while you're tackling the Out of the Shadow questline. After you’ve started the Weird Science side quest, you can chat with Nektar to get the Bomb King’s task added to the Hunt Board.

After activating the quest on the Hunt Board, you can head over to Sanbreque to find its lair. Specifically, the Bomb King is found in The Crock, which is north of the Imperial Chase region of Sanbreque. If you want to get there quickly, use the Dragon’s Aery fast travel location. From the Dragon’s Aery, travel south, then turn southeast before heading north through a small pathway.

At first, you won’t see the Bomb King. But as you travel deeper into The Imperial Chase, you’ll notice a dark orb sitting on the ground — move closer, and it’ll reveal itself as the Bomb King.

How to beat the Bomb King in 'Final Fantasy XVI'.

The Bomb King might look terrifying, but it's actually not too difficult to bring down. As a Rank B enemy, most players shouldn’t have a terrible time with this encounter. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, you’ll need to be wary of its ranged fireball attack. This sees the Bomb King hurling deadly fire bombs towards you. Not only is it powerful, but you’ll need to remain away from the area for quite some time, thanks to an AoE effect it leaves in its wake. The Bomb King telegraphs this move well in advance — simply keep your eyes peeled for the windup, and you’ll be safe from harm.

You’ll also need to look out for minions that attack during the battle. These little demons will explode if they get close to you, so use any ranged attacks you have in your arsenal to keep them at bay.