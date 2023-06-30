Home > Gaming > Pokémon Follow These Tips to Beat a 'Pokémon GO' Raid in Less Than a Minute If you want to beat a 'Pokémon GO' raid in less than 60 seconds, here are a few tips to help you accomplish the daunting task. By Jon Bitner Jun. 30 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

The Dark Flames event in Pokémon GO is offering up great rewards to Trainers, including tons of experience points, useful resources, and rare Pokémon encounters. One Field Research task that’s particularly enticing requires you to win a raid in under 60 seconds — which is an incredibly daunting task.

However, if you manage to complete the task, you’ll be rewarded with an Alolan Marowak or Sneasel encounter. It’s not for the faint of heart, but here’s a look at how to win a raid in under 60 seconds in Pokémon GO.

How to win a raid in under 60 seconds in 'Pokémon GO'.

Winning a raid in under 60 seconds in Pokémon GO will require high-level Pokémon and the assistance of a few friends. In general, the same things that help you win a raid are the same things that will help you win a raid in under 60 seconds, although they become much more important.

For example, you’ll only want to use attacks that your enemy is weak against. You’ll never be able to beat a Fire-type Pokémon in a raid if you’re fighting them with a Fire-type. Instead, you’ll need to use a Water-type. Not only that, but you’ll need to make sure you’re using Water-type attacks that remove massive chunks of HP with every hit.

Besides using the right type of Pokémon, make sure they’re leveled up as much as possible. If you’re under Trainer Level 30, you might not have a Pokémon that’s strong enough to win a raid in under 60 seconds. In this case, your goal should be leveling up yourself and your best Pokémon as fast as possible.

Another key to beating a raid in under a minute is to pick an easy raid. This means one-star raids are what you’ll want to focus on. Anything above that is unnecessarily difficult and likely to pose more of a challenge. In other words, one-star raids give you the best chance at success as they feature the weakest Pokémon of all the raids.

If you find yourself struggling to finish a raid in less than 60 seconds, consider teaming up with other Trainers. While you may not have a problem taking down a one-star raid boss on your own, grouping up allows you to take them down much faster. Instead of just your Pokémon chipping away at the enemy’s HP bar, your buddies can help speed up the process.

