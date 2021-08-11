The Final Jeopardy Clue for the Aug. 11, 2021, Episode Won't Stump African History Buffs

The Final Jeopardy Clue for the Aug. 11, 2021, Episode Won't Stump African History BuffsBy Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 11 2021, Published 10:16 a.m. ET
Nothing makes you feel quite as smart as knowing the correct answer to the Final Jeopardy clue at the end of Jeopardy! each evening. And we've got both the clue and the answer ahead of the Aug. 11, 2021 episode. Sure, it's not the same as knowing the answer without the help of the internet, but it's still fun.
Of course, not many viewers at home are as knowledgeable about every possible topic 15-day winning streak holder Matt Amodio is. He ended the Aug. 10, 2021, episode of Jeopardy! as the show's champion yet again.
He's the fourth-highest winner in the history of the series with total winnings that sit at more than $440,000. And part of his winning streak involves absolutely acing some of those Final Jeopardy answers.
What is the Final Jeopardy clue and answer for the Aug. 11, 2021, episode?
The Final Jeopardy category for the Aug. 11 episode is World Flags. And the clue is, "The use of red, yellow, and green as Pan-African colors began with the flag of this nation, the continent's oldest independent country."
And the answer to the clue? Sure to stump those with little knowledge of African countries, the answer is Ethiopia.
Ethiopia is an independent country in Africa.
As the clue for Final Jeopardy says, Ethiopia really is the oldest independent country in Africa. Although Italy tried to colonize the country twice, it resisted and remains independent today. In the 1896 Battle of Adowa, the Ethiopian Emperor Menelik II led an army to prevent Europeans from taking over the country.
The colors of the flag — green, red, and yellow — are meant to stand in solidarity with other African countries. Because of this, they also represent freedom from colonial rule.
