The Final Jeopardy Clue for the Aug. 11, 2021, Episode Won't Stump African History Buffs

Nothing makes you feel quite as smart as knowing the correct answer to the Final Jeopardy clue at the end of Jeopardy! each evening. And we've got both the clue and the answer ahead of the Aug. 11, 2021 episode. Sure, it's not the same as knowing the answer without the help of the internet, but it's still fun.

Of course, not many viewers at home are as knowledgeable about every possible topic 15-day winning streak holder Matt Amodio is. He ended the Aug. 10, 2021, episode of Jeopardy! as the show's champion yet again.

He's the fourth-highest winner in the history of the series with total winnings that sit at more than $440,000. And part of his winning streak involves absolutely acing some of those Final Jeopardy answers.