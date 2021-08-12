Logo
Home > Entertainment > Jeopardy!
Jeopardy
Source: ABC

The August 12 Final Jeopardy Answer Will Appeal to Blockbuster Film Experts

By

Aug. 12 2021, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

The key to success in the world of Jeopardy! is to have extensive knowledge on a wide range of topics. And now that the Aug. 12, 2021 episode is set to air soon, knowing the answer to the Final Jeopardy clue is a great way for viewers to test their knowledge and learn something new in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

While it’s easy to get stumped with certain clues, we have a feeling that blockbuster movie lovers — along with Matt Amodio —will reign supreme with this Final Jeopardy clue. Matt has continued to defy the odds and is currently holding onto a 16-game winning streak, with a cool $505,200 in winnings. But tonight, things could change.

Matt will be battling Steve Spillman, a product manager from Los Angeles, CA, and Ruth Reichard, a judicial educator from Indianapolis, IN. Both contestants are ready to snatch the champion title from Matt, but only time will tell if they can get the job done.

Article continues below advertisement
Jeopardy!
Source: Instagram

What is the Final Jeopardy clue and answer for the Aug. 12, 2021 episode?

Calling all film buffs! The category for the Aug. 12 Final Jeopardy clue is “Blockbuster Movies.” The clue reads, “Based on a 1974 novel, this film has been described as combining An Enemy of the People and Moby Dick.”

While viewers won’t be able to find out if their answer is correct until the episode airs, Jeopardy! fanatics believe that the answer is: “What is Jaws?”

Article continues below advertisement

The novel ‘Jaws’ was written by Peter Benchley.

For folks that enjoy book-to-film adaptations, Jaws tends to land high on the must-watch list. Based on the 1974 novel written by Peter Benchley, Jaws focuses on a fear many tourists have: sharks.

Source: YouTube

In the film, the mayor refuses to close down the beaches, even though there is a strong possibility that people could get hurt or sustain fatal injuries. He also believes that the death that set the events of Jaws in motion is a boat accident and not a shark attack. Meanwhile, three men head out on the open water to investigate and come face-to-face with the giant killing machine.

Jeopardy! airs on weeknights. Check your local listings for information regarding the channel and the time.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's How the 'Jeopardy!' GOAT Tournament Will Name Its Winner

Now ‘Jeopardy!’ Has Two Permanent Hosts: Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik

Yes, LeVar Burton Is Finally a 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host — Here's the Full Line-Up

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.