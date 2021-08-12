The August 12 Final Jeopardy Answer Will Appeal to Blockbuster Film Experts

Calling all film buffs! The category for the Aug. 12 Final Jeopardy clue is “Blockbuster Movies.” The clue reads, “Based on a 1974 novel, this film has been described as combining An Enemy of the People and Moby Dick.”

While viewers won’t be able to find out if their answer is correct until the episode airs, Jeopardy! fanatics believe that the answer is: “What is Jaws?”