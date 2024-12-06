Home > FYI Finding Stylish Prescription Eyeglasses That Fit The Holiday Season Budget Prescription glasses can be expensive, but not all have to be. By Reese Watson Published Dec. 6 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

A good pair of eyeglasses is more than just an accessory. Prescription glasses can be transformative to both a person’s style and their daily living. Celebrities such as Baby Face have made their frames a part of their signature look. While glasses today can be stylish, top-brand frames can leave a dent in your wallet. Going without prescription glasses can prove even more costly. Data shows that annual $410 billion of economic loss is associated with vision impairment and lack of eyeglasses. Trying to forego the frames and squint through a workday can cause some serious damage to an individual’s productivity.

For those looking for quality glasses that fit their style and budget, here are some techniques for finding the best pair of frames and prescription lenses at affordable prices.

Why Do Some Prescription Glasses Cost More?

Prescription glasses can be expensive, but not all have to be. Understanding what drives the price up can help people find glasses that don’t break their budgets. Factors impacting the price of glasses include lens material, coatings, design, and brand.

Eyeglass lenses are made of different materials, including glass, plastic, or high-index materials. Each can affect aspects of the lens, such as thickness, weight, clarity, and impact resistance. Cheaper plastic lenses can still provide clearer vision while being a fraction of the cost of the other materials.

Lens coatings are a popular option for customizing prescription lenses. While these offer benefits such as anti-reflective coating, scratch-resistant coatings, and UV protection, adding these to an order can quickly increase the price. Glasses wearers should weigh the pros of these coatings against the added expenses.

One of the most significant factors that can make a pair of glasses pricey is who made the lens and frames. While some larger manufacturers have garnered a reputation for quality lenses, they might not be as cheap as others. Frames from designers such as Ralph or Vera Bradley might offer stylish options, but glasses with these designs could easily bust a budget.

How to Find Quality Eyewear on a Budget

Many are vocalizing their budgetary needs with today’s economy and inflation prices. Some influencers have dubbed 2024 the year of “ loud budgeting .” However, eyeglasses are one essential facet of living that doesn’t necessarily require a compromise. By browsing online for deals and choosing budget-friendly frames, today’s glasses enthusiasts can still find affordable eyewear that meets their needs.

One place to start is the frames. While designer brands might have a stylish flourish, this doesn’t mean they’re the best match for the wearer. Instead of focusing on expensive frames, try searching for frames that suit your features. For example, round, oval, cat-eye, or semi-rimless glasses are great for balancing out angular features. The frame material can help with cost-cutting as well. Colorful plastic frames are blowing up as a fashion trend and also won’t blow up a budget as much as metal materials can.

Holiday Online Shopping Helps With Extra Savings

One of today's most effective cost-cutting measures might be to skip the big box stores and hunt for the perfect, budget-friendly pair of glasses online. Shoppers can find and leverage online deals across multiple sites to fit quality eyewear into their budgets. Many online retailers offer virtual try-on tools, letting shoppers see how frames will fit their faces without leaving their homes. Many accept vision insurance and convenient shipping and returns, giving budget shoppers the assistance and flexibility to find quality and affordable pairs of glasses that suit them best.