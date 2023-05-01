Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix The 'Firefly Lane' Ending Leaves Devastated Netflix Subscribers Coping Via Memes 'Firefly Lane' ending memes illustrate how deeply Netflix viewers were affected by what happened in the finale. See their reactions here. By Michelle Stein May 1 2023, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2, Part 2 of Firefly Lane on Netflix. On April 27, 2023, the final episodes of Firefly Lane dropped on Netflix — and with it came the end of a story of two women through decades of friendship. The book is based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Although fans of the series hoped the Season 2 ending would be different from the novel, alas, it was not.

Folks have been so distraught over the Firefly Lane ending, they've taken to social media to work through their feelings via memes. Let's take a closer look at the reactions.

'Firefly Lane' ending memes illustrate how utterly devastated viewers were by the finale.

One Twitter user wrote, "Just finished Firefly Lane, I haven’t cried like this in a very long time. I can't listen to 'Dancing Queen' ever again," alongside a GIF of Stewie from Family Guy sobbing in a bed.

just finished firefly lane, i haven’t cried like this in a very long time. i canr listen to dancing queen ever again pic.twitter.com/05pERY8Z2i — alana 🪩 (@atwtvftadl) April 27, 2023

Yet another viewer tweeted, "I have no tears left. Thank you #FireflyLane for ripping my heart out and breaking it in a million pieces. What a beautiful series this was. It hurt & touched my soul. #FireflyLaneSeason2Part2," along with a GIF of a woman lamenting, "I'm broken" while sitting in a bathtub.

I have no tears left 😢😭🤧. Thank you #FireflyLane for ripping my heart out and breaking it in a million pieces 💔. What a beautiful series this was 🥹. It hurt & touched my soul. #FireflyLaneSeason2Part2 pic.twitter.com/F1CFMg6bZ7 — RV 👄 (@RaquelVivienne) April 28, 2023

Another viewer tweeted, "Firefly Lane destroyed me but also gave me a sense of comfort. I will not emotionally recover from the series finale," next to a GIF of Tully and Kate clinking wine glasses.

Firefly Lane destroyed me but also gave me a sense of comfort. I will not emotionally recover from the series finale pic.twitter.com/aGxRlquF4h — lynne (@MandaLo21) April 30, 2023

One Twitter user chose Will from Stranger Things silently sobbing in a car next to Mike to sum up the ending of Firefly Lane. They tweeted, "I need everyone to leave me alone for the next 24-48 hours, because I finished #FireflyLane and am very emotionally unstable rn."

I need everyone to leave me alone for the next 24-48 hours, because I finished #FireflyLane and am very emotionally unstable rn pic.twitter.com/p3CqCwWTwy — Aubrey (@Aubrrrrey_) April 30, 2023

Meanwhile, this person tweeted a collage of photos that accurately described what Firefly Lane viewers looked like while watching the ending. "Just finished Firefly Lane," they wrote next to pictures of crying little girls, a sobbing D.W. from Arthur, and a red-eyed Shrek.

Just finished firefly lane pic.twitter.com/dWxKOq8BnW — Hopey (@ohhopey) April 28, 2023

Still others honed in on the bait-and-switch moment Firefly Lane pulled on viewers. "The scene where Tully is standing in the mirror with Kate ahead of Marah’s wedding? Oh they got me good," someone tweeted with a GIF of a little boy covering his eyes and bawling.

the scene where Tully is standing in the mirror with Kate ahead of Marah’s wedding? oh they got me good. #FireflyLane pic.twitter.com/iqyOKFop8a — DNM 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@My_Moment95) April 28, 2023

It seems this person was stuck in the anger phase of grief. They tweeted, "I WILL NEVER F-----n FORGIVE Y'ALL FOR MAKING ME THINK SHE LIVED."

How did 'Firefly Lane' Season 2 end?

As you might have gathered from the memes, Firefly Lane Season 2 has a tragic (but beautiful in a way) ending. Kate ultimately dies after her inflammatory breast cancer metastasized to her brain. However, Tully imagined that she was talking to Kate on Marah's wedding day — so it definitely looked like Kate pulled through for a minute there, only for writers to rip viewers' hearts wide open with the truth.