Dave Grohl's Affair Has Some Wondering Who the Foo Fighters Backup Singers Are

In a post on his Instagram account, Dave Grohl announced that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We are grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together." Following the news that Dave had had an affair, many wanted to know who the backup singers for the Foo Fighters are.

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum at Wimbledon in 2024

Who are the backup singers for Foo Fighters?

We don't know who Dave had an affair with, or who the mother of his new child is, but some have deduced that the likeliest candidates could be the backup singers Foo Fighters, whom Dave obviously sees often when they are on the road together. The most recent lineup of backup singers on record are Laura Mace, Samantha Sidley, and Barbara Gruska. They ended their run with the band in 2022, though, so any affair would have had to be based on meeting them then.

It's worth noting, though, that at least according to sleuths on Reddit, Laura and Barbara are both married, and Samantha is queer. If you're looking for information related to Dave's affair, then, it seems unlikely that any of these three are the woman he was sleeping with. It seems pretty clear, though, that Dave is hoping to keep the identity of his new child's mother a secret as much as possible, and it could be anyone he's associated with.

Dave has been married since 2003.

Dave and his wife Jordyn Blum first met in 2001, and the couple have been married since 2003. This is Dave's second marriage following the end of his marriage to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1997. That marriage had lasted for three years and ended amid allegations of infidelity on his part, at least according to US Magazine.

Dave and Jordyn have three daughters together: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. Dave's announcement that he had fathered another child out of wedlock was a shock to many, but it also led to lots of jokes circulating on the internet. "Dave Grohl missed a trick not opening this statement with, 'I've got another confession to make,'" one person wrote on Twitter, referencing the Foo Fighters' song "Best of You."

"I'm crying, why is Dave Grohl using the passive voice, wow I hate when I simply *become* the father of a new baby daughter born outside of my marriage, whomst amongst us," another person added, pointing out that Dave's statement used the passive voice to avoid taking more responsibility.