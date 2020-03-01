We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.


20 Incredible Forgotten Women of History

By

March is Women's History Month, and I've decided to highlight those women whose legacies would be celebrated every day... if they weren't women. 

Don't get me wrong; there are obviously many extraordinary famous women from history out there. These aren't the Amelia Earharts or the Rosa Parkses or the Anne Franks, though. 

These are the incredible women that history books seem to have cast aside. These notable ladies could very well have been household names in our history classes and textbooks if only we lifted up and celebrated women the same way we do men. 