It's Time to Dance Your Cares Away With the 'Fraggle Rock' Reboot!

The characters all look, and even sound, remarkably similar to their earlier versions. The humor we grew to love in Fraggle Rock is still in Back to the Rock, and it's the kind of humor that walks a fine line between children and adults. Kids will get what they get, and the rest will be left for the grownups. Everyone wins. And while there are subtle differences in this new iteration of Fraggles, there's one thing we'll all be able to agree on: Ya gotta dance your cares away down in Fraggle Rock.