The Muppets Have Returned for a Spooky Sleepover in 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

Has it really been seven years since the last Muppets movie? Yes, Muppets Most Wanted (starring Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, and Tina Fey) was released in 2014. Not only that, but this is the first Muppets Halloween movie. How can that be? How can the Muppets have tackled space (in the aptly named Muppets from Space) before they went to a haunted mansion? We'll elaborate on this in a minute. For now, we are dying (wink) to know who is in Muppets Haunted Mansion .

Who is in 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'?

As with most Muppet movies, Muppets Haunted Mansion has a mixture of Muppets and humans. This time they've added ghosts. On the corporeal front, we've got Will Arnett as the Ghost Host, Yvette Nicole Brown as the Hearse Driver who tells Gonzo she always drops people off but never picks them up, Darren Criss as the Caretaker who belts out the first song of the movie, and Taraji P. Henson as Constance Hatchaway, our beloved killer bride. Rounding out the human cast is Kim Irvine, Quinn McPherson, and John Stamos as himself.

Now let's meet our bootiful ghosts. This is some delightful casting. The late Ed Asner shows up in one of his final works. We also get to spend the ghoulish movie with Jeannie Mai (from How Do I Look?), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Danny Trejo (Machete), and Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics). Also please be on the lookout for both Craig Robinson (The Office) and Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune).

The Muppet performers are all classic puppeteers with a great deal of experience in the puppet world. With bullet points on their resumes like Sesame Street or the Jim Henson Company, most of the puppeteers have been working in this field for decades. Speaking of Henson, Brian Henson (Jim's son) is part of the production. What's a Muppet movie without a Henson?

